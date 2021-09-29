Cardinals streak on, earn spot in playoffs

ST. LOUIS -- Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched a National League wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.

St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the beginning of the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.

Wainwright (17-7) allowed 2 runs and 7 hits in 6 innings, throwing 102 pitches and stranding 7 runners. Wainwright has won six consecutive decisions for the Cardinals and 10 of his past 11.

He is 4-0 in September and improved to 2-1 in four starts against the Brewers this season.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill each had two hits in an 11-hit attack.

With the score 2-2 in the fifth, Goldschmidt doubled off Jandel Gustave (1-1) and O'Neill singled followed with a single to right that gave him 22 RBI in the past 20 games. The ball went under the glove of Avisail Garcia for a two-base error, and allowing Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly made it 4-2.

Rondon homered with two outs in the sixth. Arenado's 34th home run, a two-out drive in the seventh, tied Scott Rolen (2004) and Fernando Tatis (1999) for most among Cardinals third baseman in a season.

Luis Urias hit a two-run home run in the fourth. Carlson homered leading off the bottom half, and Wainwright bunted home Harrison Bader.

Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings.

BRAVES 2, PHILLIES Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and host Atlanta beat Philadelphia to move closer to its fourth consecutive NL East title.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 6 Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as host Pittsburgh dealt Chicago its seventh consecutive loss.

METS 5-2, MARLINS 2-1 Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs in the opener, while Noah Syndergaard looked sharp in his brief but long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery as New York swept a doubleheader against Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and visiting New York beat Toronto to extend its lead atop the AL wild-card standings. Gio Urshela added a home run and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New Yorkwon its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston in the wild card race with five games left. Toronto dropped three games behind the Yankees but remains a game behind Boston for the second wild card. Judge's solo homer off left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10) in the third gave the Yankees at least one home run in 19 consecutive games, extending their season-high streak. Judge's homer was his 37th. Michael King (1-4) relieved injured starter Jameson Taillon and gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings for the second victory of his three-year big league career.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2 Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help host Baltimore Orioles rally past Chris Sale and Boton, extending the Red Sox's losing streak to four games and stalling a bid to enhance its playoff position. The Red Sox led 2-0 in the sixth before Mountcastle hit a two-run shot and Pedro Severino added an RBI single. A run-scoring single by Ryan McKenna made it 4-2 in the eighth, and Baltimore's shaky bullpen made the advantage stand up. Boston started the day with a one-game advantage over Toronto for the second and final AL wild-card slot. After a day off to regroup after being swept by New York in a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park, Boston launched its final trip of the season with a matchup against the last-place Orioles. The Red Sox had won 12 of their past 13 games against Baltimore, and Sale's domination of the Orioles -- 10-0 in his previous 13 starts -- made the matchup appear even more lopsided. Kyle Schwarber put Boston up with his 32nd home run in the second inning, and Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the sixth. Sale (5-1) coasted through five innings, but in the sixth Kelvin Gutierrez beat out an infield hit and Mountcastle went deep to tie it. Austin Hays followed with a single to end Sale's night before Severino delivered his go-ahead hit off Hansel Robles. Sale gave up 3 runs and 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2 in his eighth start following elbow ligament replacement surgery. The lefty returned in August with a win over Baltimore and backed that up by beating the Orioles again on Sept. 17.

ASTROS 4, RAYS 3 Tampa Bay reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the host Astros to a win that snapped a four-game skid and moved them closer to securing a postseason berth. The Astros could clinch their fourth AL West title in five years later Tuesday night if Seattle loses to Oakland.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2 Rookie A.J. Alexy won for the third time in four career starts as host Texas beat Los Angelesto stave off its 100th loss.

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2 Miguel Sano homered as host Minnesota beat Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7, REDS 1 Luis Robert homered twice and host Chicago beat Cincinnati as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.