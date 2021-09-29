Congress gets deadline for debt-limit decision

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told Congress that the United States will run out of flexibility to avoid breaching the debt limit on Oct. 18, setting a new deadline for lawmakers.

Hours after Yellen's warning, a Senate effort to suspend the debt ceiling failed, showing how the issue remains politically fraught even as alarm grows among economic officials.

"It is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation's commitments after that date," Yellen wrote in the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., referring to Oct. 18.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YRXV0R4Erk]

"While this is our best estimate, the federal government's cash flows are subject to unavoidable variability," Yellen said. "This uncertainty underscores the critical importance of not waiting to raise or suspend the debt limit."

Pelosi told reporters, "In the next day or so we hope to come to a place where we can all move forward."

"We have to pass the debt limit," Pelosi said. "It's about paying past bills," highlighting the point that the need to boost the debt ceiling reflects past fiscal policy decisions enacted by members of both parties.

An even more urgent deadline is midnight Thursday, by which time Congress must adopt a measure to fund the government or some federal agencies and operations will shutter starting Friday morning.

On Monday evening, Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling and prevent a government shutdown Friday. Senate Republicans have said they would support a stand-alone measure to extend government funding, but they have largely opposed efforts by Democrats to suspend the debt ceiling, as part of a campaign to undermine President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

Absent a funding agreement, Washington would grind to a halt, disrupting federal agencies that are responding to the coronavirus while leaving thousands of federal employees out of work and without a paycheck.

Senate Democrats tried to raise the debt ceiling again Tuesday afternoon, but they were blocked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other Republicans.

"Of course the debt ceiling has to be raised," McConnell said. But he insisted that Democrats shoulder the unpopular vote on their own.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said, "It is clear insanity and disaster are now the Republican party line."

BATTLE LINES

The U.S. government runs a large budget deficit, spending far more than it brings in through tax revenue. To address this imbalance, the government borrows money by issuing debt. But it can do so only up to a limit set by Congress. That limit is repeatedly raised or suspended, and lawmakers are now up against another cap.

If Congress does not raise the limit, the Treasury Department will not have the capability to pay all its bills.

McConnell has attempted to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through a go-it-alone process known as reconciliation, something Schumer said Tuesday was "risky." Senior Democrats have publicly resisted the reconciliation route, which requires only a simple majority in both the House and Senate. But such a step was among the options discussed by Biden, Schumer and Pelosi in a call Monday afternoon, according to a Democratic official with knowledge of it.

No decisions were made, said the Democrat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

The reconciliation maneuver, which Democrats plan to use to advance some of Biden's spending initiatives, could span weeks and force party lawmakers to take uncomfortable votes in the process. In private, the Democratic official said, Schumer has told other Democratic senators that the process would be "burdensome and untenable," even as he, Biden and Pelosi discuss it as an option.

As the path forward remained unclear, Yellen warned that failure to raise the debt ceiling could have catastrophic consequences. She told lawmakers it could cause child tax credit payments to halt for 30 million families, delay Social Security payments for 50 million seniors and result in a spike in unemployment. Her warnings sent shudders through Wall Street, pushing the stock market lower.

Yellen's letter to Congress also stressed that even narrowly avoiding a debt default could hurt taxpayers. The uncertainty around the United States' ability to meet its obligations could make investors more nervous about buying U.S. debt, which would drive up borrowing costs for taxpayers for mortgages and other loans.

"We know from previous debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute can cause serous harm to business and consumer confidence, raise borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States for years to come," she wrote. "Failure to act promptly could also result in substantial disruptions to financial markets, as heightened uncertainty can exacerbate volatility and erode investor confidence."

It's an argument that Yellen has been making privately over the past several weeks to senior Republican lawmakers including McConnell and Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee. According to participants, Yellen has made a methodical, economic case for raising the debt ceiling.

But Republicans have uniformly refused to participate, pointing to the Democrats' solo effort to enact a $3.5 trillion package funding their social safety net, health care and climate priorities -- although the debt limit would have to be dealt with even if that separate bill never passes.

Economists have said the U.S. economy would be plunged into a recession if the debt ceiling were breached. A report by Moody's Analytics found that a default could cost the economy roughly 6 million jobs and wipe out as much as $15 trillion in household wealth.

Budget experts have said the process to pass the debt-ceiling increase could take Democratic lawmakers as long as two weeks, and it comes at a time when Democrats are simultaneously trying to advance Biden's sprawling economic agenda.

SPENDING PLAN SUPPORT

Yellen also said Tuesday that Biden's spending proposals would address long-overdue U.S. infrastructure needs and prepare the country to meet future challenges.

In remarks before the National Association for Business Economists, she called on Congress to support the administration's $3.5 trillion Build Back Better initiative and urged support for the $1 trillion bipartisan bill to address more traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

"The investments in the president's agenda would be a sweeping overhaul of our national infrastructure," Yellen said.

She cited a new electric grid and power structure, new passenger and freight rail systems, as well as fixes for roads and bridges that she said have been "in disrepair and unsafe for decades." She also listed broadband, new schools, clean drinking water and environmental remediation steps to help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Over the course of American history, we have seen inflection points where policymakers had the courage to think big and act big to address longstanding flaws in the prevailing economic landscape," Yellen said. "We face a similarly significant moment today where Congress can think big and act big to decisively send us down a better path."

Yellen said all the investments would be fully paid for through higher taxes on large, profitable corporations, improved enforcement of the existing tax system and savings from changes to government health care programs.

However, the Build Back Better program is facing strong opposition from Republicans who contend that the price tag is too high and object to the increased taxes.

MAKING TRIMS

With the pressure mounting, Biden and congressional Democrats strained to trim back his $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines.

Child care subsidies could be offered for several years, or just a few. Funding to expand health care programs could start later or end sooner. Tax increases on corporations and the wealthy may be adjusted. And provisions to fight climate change or curb prescription drug prices could change.

With Republicans solidly opposed and no votes to spare, Democrats are poised to adjust the tax proposals and spending goals to meet the overall size demanded by party colleagues Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The two say Biden's plan is too big but are publicly quiet about a number they can live with.

The president met separately with them at the White House seeking agreement before a Thursday test vote.

But neither Manchin nor Sinema exited their conversations with the president offering a clearer commitment as to how much spending they would support. Manchin instead described it as an "ongoing process," telling reporters: "We really are working." Sinema declined to comment.

Biden is under pressure to close a deal with Manchin and Sinema, who are seen as linchpins for the final package. The two centrist senators have said they can't support the proposed price tag and are now being pressed to say how high they are willing to go.

"Really good, honest, straightforward negotiations," Manchin told reporters. But he said he did not give Biden a new top-line figure.

And it's not just Biden's fellow Democrats in the Senate. A small number of House Democrats also are bristling at the scope of Biden's domestic agenda and demanding changes before agreeing to vote yes.

"We're obviously at a very sensitive time," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president, she said, is "not going to tell anyone what to do. He's going to have a discussion, have an engagement."

With all Republicans opposed to the big bill, Democratic leaders can't spare a single vote in the 50-50 Senate, relying on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie to pass the eventual package.

Holding up the bill of more than 2,000 pages, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., warned it was nothing but "big-government socialism."

"This bill represents [independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders' socialist dream. It is a nightmare for American taxpayers," he said.

Biden insists the price tag actually will be zero because the expansion of government programs would be largely paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy -- businesses earning more than $5 million a year, and individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein, Tony Romm, Seung Min Kim, Jacqueline Alemany and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post; by Martin Crutsinger, Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Kevin Freking, Zeke Miller, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Mike Dorning, Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News (TNS).

From left: Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and John Thune (R-S.D.), attend a weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses a weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled to Democrats on Monday that she would push ahead with a vote this week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, working to salvage President Biden’s agenda in Congress even as the party remained divided over a broader social safety net measure. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)