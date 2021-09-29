General notes Afghan failure

WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a "strategic failure" and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.

Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.

Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden last spring when he was considering whether to comply with an agreement the Trump administration had made with the Taliban to reduce the American troop presence to zero by May 2021, ending the U.S. war that began in October 2001. Testifying alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also refused to reveal his advice to Biden.

Milley told the committee, when pressed, that it had been his opinion that at least 2,500 U.S. troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to Taliban rule.

It was his belief, Milley said, that "an accelerated withdrawal" risked losing "substantial gains" made over two decades of fighting in Afghanistan, "damaging U.S. worldwide credibility and ... resulting in a complete Taliban takeover or general civil war."

Defying U.S. intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its U.S.-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the Taliban, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired. That triggered a frantic U.S. effort to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from the Kabul airport.

Milley called the "noncombatant evacuation" in Kabul "a logistical success but a strategic failure."

The general also defended his actions in the tumultuous last months of the Trump administration, insisting that calls to his Chinese counterpart and a meeting in which he told generals to alert him if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon were part of his duties as the country's top military officer.

Milley was adamant that he did not go around his former boss.

"My loyalty to this nation, its people and the Constitution hasn't changed and will never change as long as I have a breath to give," he said. "I firmly believe in civilian control of the military as a bedrock principle essential to this republic and I am committed to ensuring the military stays clear of domestic politics."

Milley said he was directed by Mark Esper, then the secretary of defense, to call his Chinese counterpart Oct. 30 because there was "intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the United States." He added that other senior U.S. officials, including Mike Pompeo, then the secretary of state, were aware of the calls.

"I know, I am certain that President [Donald] Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese, and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary to convey that intent to the Chinese," he said. "My task at that time was to deescalate. My message again was consistent: Stay calm, steady and deescalate. We are not going to attack you."

SUPPORTING OPINION

Gen. Frank McKenzie, who as head of Central Command was overseeing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, said he shared Milley's view that keeping a residual force there could have kept the Kabul government intact.

"I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and I also recommended early in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time, those were my personal views," McKenzie said. "I also had a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government."

The six-hour Senate hearing marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan. The length and depth of the hearing stood in contrast to years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.

"The Republicans' sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who supported Biden's decision to end the U.S. involvement.

Austin and Milley are scheduled to appear before the House Armed Services Committee today.

The hearing at times was contentious, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.

Several Republicans tried unsuccessfully to draw Milley, McKenzie and Austin into commenting on the truthfulness of Biden's statement to ABC News on Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, that no senior military commander had recommended against a full troop withdrawal when it was under discussion in the first months of Biden's term.

When asked in that interview whether military advisers had recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, Biden replied, "No. No one said that to me that I can recall." He also said the advice "was split."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden was referring to having received a range of advice.

"Regardless of the advice, it's his decision, he's the commander in chief," she said.

In a blunt assessment of a war that cost 2,461 American lives, Milley said the result was years in the making.

"Outcomes in a war like this, an outcome that is a strategic failure -- the enemy is in charge in Kabul, there's no way else to describe that -- that is a cumulative effect of 20 years," he said, adding that lessons need to be learned, including whether the U.S. military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American army.

'NOT OUR JOB'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked Milley why he did not resign after his advice was rejected.

"This country doesn't want generals figuring out what orders we're going to accept and do or not. That's not our job," the general said.

He later added, "My dad didn't get a choice to resign at Iwo Jima, and those kids there at Abbey Gate, they don't get a choice to resign," the latter a reference to the U.S. troops who were stationed at the airport in Kabul.

"They can't resign, so I'm not going to resign," he said. "There's no way. If the orders are illegal, we're in a different place. But if the orders are legal from the civilian authority, I intend to carry them out."

Milley, who was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by Trump and retained by Biden, said it was his responsibility to provide the commander in chief with his best advice.

"The president doesn't have to agree with that advice," Milley said. "He doesn't have to make those decisions just because we are generals. And it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to resign just because my advice was not taken."

Regardless of his own view, Milley said, "Decision-makers are not required, in any manner, shape or form, to follow that advice."

Austin, Milley and McKenzie, like others in the Biden administration, criticized the deal Trump struck with Taliban leaders to end the war, an agreement that disenfranchised the Afghan security forces and robbed the United States of leverage it could have used for a more controlled exit, they said.

"The intelligence was clear that if we did not leave in accordance with that agreement, the Taliban would recommence attacks on our forces," Austin said.

Milley surmised there was "near certainty" of additional attacks on U.S. troops and "significant casualties" had the military tried to stay beyond the deadline. Remaining into September, the general said, would have required committing up to 25,000 additional personnel to reopen abandoned bases and retake Kabul, which by that time was being patrolled by an estimated 6,000 Taliban fighters.

DIVERGENCE ON WITHDRAWAL

For much of Tuesday's hearing, the three military officials appeared to be in lock-step. But upon being challenged on some key questions about the withdrawal, there was a notable dissonance.

When asked by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., about whether the pullout had "severely damaged" the United States' credibility, Milley replied, "I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed."

"Damage," he added, "is one word that could be used."

Austin objected to that characterization, pointing out that the world had watched the United States lead a historic evacuation of 124,000 people in just 17 days.

"I think our credibility remains solid," he said, while acknowledging "there will be people who question things going forward."

Austin defended the military's execution of the frantic airlift from Kabul in August and asserted it will be "difficult but absolutely possible" to contain future threats from Afghanistan without troops on the ground.

Milley cited "a very real possibility" that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months.

It was al-Qaida's use of Afghanistan as a base from which to plan and execute its attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that triggered the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan a month later.

"And we must remember that the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with al-Qaida," Milley said. "I have no illusions who we are dealing with. It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will further fracture into civil war."

Austin questioned decisions made over the 20-year course of the war. In retrospect, he said, the American government may have put too much faith in its ability to build a viable Afghan government.

"We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation," he told the Senate committee. "The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away -- in many cases without firing a shot -- took us all by surprise. It would be dishonest to claim otherwise."

Asked why the United States did not foresee the rapid collapse of the Afghan army, Milley said that in his judgment the U.S. military lost its ability to see and understand the true condition of the Afghan forces when it ended the practice some years ago of having advisers alongside the Afghans on the battlefield.

"You can't measure the human heart with a machine; you have to be there," Milley said.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; by Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; and by Karoun Demirjian, Alex Horton, John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Haq Nawaz Khan, Eugene Scott and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

A sign is displayed as Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)