Gurdon freshman lineman showing promise

Gurdon freshman offensive lineman Bradyn King’s highlight video shows him having the potential to develop into a Division I prospect.

King, 6-2, 280 pounds, is the first ninth grader to start for Go Devils coach Kyle Jackson in his 10 years at the school.

He has graded out at 89% and recorded 37 knockdowns in five games this season. King is showing nice athleticism, aggression and a nasty streak.

“He’s gonna be a good one,” Jackson said. “Great kid. Hard worker. Football smart. Watches game film non-stop. Good size for a freshman, but his biggest attribute is being able to finish people off.

"He’s a good-natured kid but is mean and nasty on the field like you want a lineman to be. That’s usually the hardest thing to teach, so the fact that he has it as a ninth grader has us excited.”