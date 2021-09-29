High expectations welcomed by Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Find a men's college basketball preseason poll and the University of Arkansas is probably going to be in it.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 10 by CBS, No. 13 by Blue Ribbon, No. 14 by ESPN and No. 16 by SI.com.

When The Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls are released later in the fall, look for Arkansas to be in those, too.

Expectations are high for the Razorbacks after they finished 25-7 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 before losing to eventual national champion Baylor 81-72.

"Last year was amazing, and I think we can do that again -- and go even farther," sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis said Tuesday after Arkansas had its first practice of training camp. "But right now, we have to act like we have that chip on our shoulder and continue to work hard. Harder than anyone else in the country."

The Razorbacks were in a lot of polls last summer, then dropped out after guard Isaiah Joe announced he was staying in the NBA Draft.

A strong finish, which included winning 12 consecutive games against SEC teams, got Arkansas a top-10 ranking going into the NCAA Tournament.

"Obviously with any sport, you always want your players to be recognized," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the preseason rankings. "But it really doesn't matter because last year at this time, we probably had very little respect as far as being a team in the top 15 in polls."

The Razorbacks lost guard Moses Moody, who became Arkansas' first ever one-and-done player as a first-round NBA Draft pick by Golden State after his standout freshman season. They also lost two other starters in senior graduate transfers Justin Smith and Jalen Tate as well as guard Desi Sills, who had starting experience and transferred to Arkansas State University.

To replenish the roster, Arkansas has seven newcomers along with returners in Davis; guard JD Notae, the SEC sixth man of the year; forwards Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover; and guard Khalen "KK" Robinson.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5dem3meJPk]

Musselman added senior graduate transfers in guard Chris Lykes (Miami) and forwards Stanley Umude (South Dakota), Au'Diese Toney (Pittsburgh) and Trey Wade (Wichita State).

"It's exciting, we like that pressure," Umude said of Arkansas' preseason rankings. "I know that the guys coming back from last year, we've been talking about that rage that they have. None of them are satisfied with the Elite Eight appearance, I can tell.

"We want to make it to the Final Four, win it all. It's just fun to be around guys like that, with all the same mindset and working toward that common goal."

Forward Kamani Johnson, a junior, is eligible after transferring from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and redshirting last year. Sophomore guard Jaxon Robinson transferred from Texas A&M and guard Chance Moore is the team's lone freshman signee.

"I would say that we have no unknowns as far as individual players with a lot of the new guys," Musselman said. "They're known players in college basketball. But we have a lot of unknowns as far as combinations go.

"But I think we've had a great summer. The last 10 days we've just had a lot of unfortunate, small injuries."

Among the players who weren't able to go a full speed practice Tuesday were Williams (ankle), KK Robinson (foot), Wade (knee) and Tony (knee).

Musselman said Wade's knee tendon injury won't require surgery, but that he'll be out four to six weeks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15VAG_rTkM8]

KK Robinson continues to have soreness in his foot on which he underwent surgery last year. Williams aggravated an old ankle injury and Toney is dealing with knee soreness.

"We're taking it slow [with Williams]," Musselman said. "He should be returning soon. Probably not in the next 10 days, but soon after.

"KK continues to have soreness working back into activity. The bone he had surgery on is fine, but he's missed a really good portion of what we've done over the last 12 weeks."

Musselman said Toney experienced knee soreness Tuesday.

"This next couple of weeks is going to set us back a little bit as far as the way that we normally prepare over the last seven years of college," Musselman said of his time as a head coach at Nevada and Arkansas. "So I'm going to have to scale back some of the stuff that we do in preparation probably throughout the first 2 1/2 weeks of October."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPkow2naWIk]

Davis, who was starting at the end of last season along with Williams, said the players who are practicing can't have any letdowns while waiting for their injured teammates to return.

"Just continue to work hard," Davis said. "I think if everyone sees the people on the court working hard, then once they come back, they'll bring even more energy and that will help us out as a whole team.

"We'll all be together and be able to build off of that."

Musselman said assistant coaches Gus Argenal, Clay Moser and Keith Smart will help him figure out the best way to conduct practices as the team waits to get back to full strength physically.

"I want to go 100 miles per hour every single day," Musselman said. "But we're going to have to be really smart how we go through these next three weeks."