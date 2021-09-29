It means more to veterans

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas super seniors probably have a greater appreciation for the Razorbacks' 4-0 start and rise to No. 8 in The Associated Press poll after all they've seen in the cardinal and white jerseys.

Linebacker Grant Morgan said as much moments after the Razorbacks closed out their 20-10 upset of No. 7 Texas A&M last Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

"Wins like this are why you come back," Morgan said. "Like, this is why I came back. It's why Hayden [Henry] came back. We saw what this could have been. We saw this was a possibility from last year's team with [Coach Sam] Pittman and the crew.

"I'll tell you right now, there's not a single person in that locker room that's a super senior that says, 'Aw, dang, I wish I would have left.' "

Receiver Tyson Morris echoed those thoughts after Tuesday's practice in full pads at the Walker Pavilion and practice fields in advance of Saturday's matchup at No. 2 Georgia.

"It means the world, honestly," Morris said. "There's no better feeling. I was yelling when I came off the field this past weekend, there's no better feeling because I've been here through the drought. I've been here when it was down down, as bad as it could be. To see us on the uprise, there's no better feeling."

Pittman said he's pleased with the Razorbacks' start because fans can feel proud about their football program.

Told about Morgan's statement at his Monday news conference, Pittman said it meant "everything" to him.

"You don't want someone to come back for a lesser experience, you know," he said. "So it means everything, and it means everything for him to say it.

"He's a little bit like me. He doesn't say things that he doesn't believe. And if all of them feel that way, then that means everything to me."

Personnel report

Junior tailback Trelon Smith was the lone Razorback spotted in a green no-contact jersey during the early portion of practice available for media viewing Tuesday. Smith went through group drills and the first unit's "fastball" start.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson continued to practice with a left knee brace after landing on his kneecap in the third quarter against Texas A&M and missing three series. Wide receiver Treylon Burks, who came out limping in the fourth quarter last week, continued to practice without any apparent restrictions, as he did Monday.

Fastball starts

Tailback Trelon Smith had runs to the right and then the left on the first two snaps of "fastball starts" with the first-team offense Tuesday. On the third play, quarterback KJ Jefferson passed to Tyson Morris for about a 10-yard gain.

The second offense also started with a pair of runs, with Raheim Sanders going over the right side twice. On third down, Malik Hornsby threw on target to Warren Thompson over the right side, but the ball was dropped as cornerback Devin Bush arrived to defend.

Hot start

The Razorbacks have been practicing inside the Walker Pavilion at least part of the time during the hottest days in August and September. They went outside in Tuesday's full-pad workout.

"Preparation is good," said defensive end Tre Williams, the reigning SEC defensive lineman of the week. "Today was a real good day.

"It was hot outside. We got a lot of guys running to the ball. The intensity at practice was really high, so I feel like practice is going to be real good."

Another 1,000

Junior tailback Trelon Smith has designs on surpassing other milestone after he surged over 1,000 rushing yards as a Razorback with 82 yards against Texas A&M.

"Just blessed, truly blessed," Smith said. "I just plan on to keep running, keep gaining more yards.

"This weekend, that's my goal, just run hard and keep racking them up. Try to hit 2,000, then next 3,000. So my whole mindset is to just keep doing what I'm doing and execute on a high level each week."

Lots of confidence

Junior defensive back LaDarrius Bishop has started all four games at cornerback opposite his cousin and former Ashdown High School teammate Montaric Brown, carrying over a strong performance against Alabama in last year's season finale.

Bishop, making his first appearance with members of the local media Tuesday, said the increased playing time this season means a lot to him.

"Coming from where I came from, I was kind of slow-played, but so far my confidence has been out the roof, and I just leave no doubt on the field," Bishop said.

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter is frequently heard at practice telling Bishop he's about the fastest player on the field and to just trust his technique and his speed will play out.

"It's all about confidence when you're playing DB," Bishop said. "Even if you get beat, you've got to come back with more confidence, confidence, confidence."

Toe tap

Treylon Burks has made a handful of outstanding catches during his career at Arkansas, but it was one he nearly made last week that could have trumped them all.

Burks jumped high to bring in a KJ Jefferson pass near the Arkansas sideline in the second quarter while being simultaneously shoved by Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell. In real time it appeared Burks had no chance to make the catch and get a foot in-bounds on the Arkansas sideline.

However, the replay showed Burks fully extended to make the catch while at the same time tapping the tip of one cleat on the sideline. It appeared part of the tip was in-bounds and part of it was touching the sideline.

The play was ruled incomplete and did not go to the replay booth.

A reporter began a question to Burks on game day, "I know your toe didn't get down like you would like it to," before Burks replied back, "I think it did."

Burks added, "I felt like he was getting pressured, so I just tried to make a play for him. Ball kind of high, I didn't care. I was just trying to make a play."

Penalty story

Arkansas and Texas A&M combined for a penalty fest, as the Aggies were flagged 11 times for 75 yards and the Hogs were hit with 10 penalties for 65 yards.

The Aggies' penalties proved more costly, with multiple holding calls against Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams and a couple of defensive offsides that nullified big plays.

Arkansas has had penalty issues in all but one game and currently rank 121st in the FBS ranks with 78.8 penalty yards per game and 124th with 36 penalties (9 per game).

Georgia ranks 59th with 52.5 penalty yards per game and 55th with 6.3 penalties per game.