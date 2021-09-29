Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kelly Graham, 56, of 13681 Stoneridge Road in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Graham was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• John Scruggs, 54, of 61530 E. 93 Road in Miami, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Scruggs was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Parker Baugh, 21, of 4203 S.W. Broadstone Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Baugh was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Amanda Barron, 29, of 1537 Theresa Lane in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Barron was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Sasha Novak, 31, of 2181 Crawford Road in Everton was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Novak was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.