Plenty of blame to go around for Red Wolves' rushing woes

JONESBORO -- Nobody wants to pin Arkansas State's rushing woes on anybody else.

Everyone -- from linemen to running backs to pass-catchers -- is accepting blame for a ground game that's one of only 15 in the nation averaging fewer than 100 yards per game.

But if ASU is going to find some much-needed offensive balance, it needs to first identify the root of the problem. At least, that's what Coach Butch Jones and Co. are trying to do after putting up 38 yards on 26 carries during last week's 41-34 loss at Tulsa.

"Football is a game of individual matchups, every individual winning their one-on-one battle," Jones said when asked what role the offensive line has played in his team's struggles running the football. "I think a lot of [a successful run game] is all five individuals -- and when you put the tight end and running back in, that's seven -- working together as one. Their footwork, their hat placements, their leverage and the course of the back [all matter]."

Excluding the quarterback spot, the offensive line has been one of the most unsettled groups for the Red Wolves this season. When Nick Lewis transferred before the season, that forced Andre Harris Jr. out to left tackle from his guard spot and Ivory Scott flipped from right to left guard.

Although Harris, Scott and center Ethan Miner have started all four games at their respective spots, there have been three different right guards and Wyatt Luebke filled in for an injured Robert Holmes at right tackle against the Golden Hurricane.

Harris and Scott have been ASU's highest-graded run blockers per Pro Football Focus, but when compared to the rest of the linemen in the Sun Belt Conference, Harris' 65.9 grade puts him 27th despite leading ASU.

"In the pass game, you can have a good throw and then one person makes a great catch, but in the run game, you need all 11 people on the same note," Harris said. "If I take the wrong step, then it forces the running back to take a different cut.

"One of the things that we're lacking is having consistency because we're close. We turn on the film and the lanes are there. It's just little small things that we have to continue to fix."

What's only added to the issues in the trenches is the fact that the Red Wolves' two leading runners are still acclimating to the guys in front of them. Alan Lamar (Yale) and Johnnie Lang (Iowa State) transferred to ASU in the offseason, and returners Lincoln Pare and Marcel Murray have combined for only 135 yards on 24 carries.

Perhaps that changes going forward. Pare's eight carries against Tulsa were nearly as many as he'd had in the first three games combined and Murray, who was a full-go in Tuesday's practice, is close to full strength after not seeing the field the past three weeks.

But however the Red Wolves solve the problem, it could do wonders for an offense that, albeit impressive at 458.5 yards and 31.8 points per game, is going to need to be even more efficient if it's going to keep pace with opponents regularly putting up 40 and 50 points.

"We will get the run game going," quarterback James Blackman said. "That'll open up some things -- the defense will have to add more guys in the box and we'll be able to take our shots over the top."