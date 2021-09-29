PODCAST: Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs on fall ball

On this episode of the WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs joins Matt Jones for an extended discussion.

Hobbs discusses the pitchers who have stood out during the first month of fall practice, how to replace Kevin Kopps, the technology inside the Razorbacks' new $27 million Hunt Baseball Development Center and how Arkansas' football success this year helps baseball recruiting.

