PODCAST: Takeaways from first basketball practice

Arkansas opened preseason practice Tuesday. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play their first game of the 2021-22 campaign on Nov. 9 against Mercer in Fayetteville.

On this episode of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones and Andrew Joseph share insights from the first practice, as well as from the post-practice news conference with Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.