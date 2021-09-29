PREP VOLLEYBALL Rogers High sweeps Fort Smith Southside

ROGERS -- Rogers got swept by Fort Smith Southside to start 6A-West Conference volleyball play almost a month ago, but the Lady Mounties turned the tables Tuesday night.

Senior Ryley Martin, who has been slowed by an injury, finished with a team-high 15 kills and 17 digs to lead Rogers to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Mavericks in the new Mountie Arena.

Rogers coach Christina Lawrence said her team has dealt with several different injuries throughout the season, but she's also seen the group gain confidence.

The Lady Mounties (13-7-1, 4-4 6A-West) took second over the weekend in a tournament at Carl Junction, Mo., despite being without all-state setter/hitter Abby Harris. That came through against Southside, she said.

"She (Harris) has been our go-to," Lawrence said. "And we played well without her. We love having her on the court. But when your kids get confident, they play consistent. They play aggressive and we have done that yet this year. I mean we've shown some spurts of it.

"We've had a lot of injuries early on. We hadn't had Ryley for a whole practice in probably months. She's come back here recently and Abby's been out. We're just working through it and we're just gonna play hard."

The Lady Mounties, who climbed into a tie for fourth in the league with Bentonville, never trailed in the opening set and pulled away with an 8-1 spurt to turn a 7-6 advantage into a 15-7 lead. Harris had two kills and blocks in that run. Southside (14-6-2, 5-3) led only briefly in each of the final two sets.

Rogers took command with a 10-1 run in the second set for a 15-7 lead after trailing 6-5. Martin, a 5-11 senior, was a key offensively to help the Lady Mounties finish the sweep despite not being able to pull away in the third set.

Harris, an Arkansas State commit, was a force at the net with nine kills and five blocks despite nursing a foot problem against Southside. Setters Marissa Milbrodt, a junior, and freshman Kaitlyn Brady combined for 36 assists.

Seniors Ella Mcleod and Lakyn Hawthorne also combined for 13 kills for the Lady Mounties. Madison Rhea chipped in 14 digs.

Sophomore Sophia Neihouse led the Mavericks with eight kills and Toree Tiffee added seven, while Tinsley Freeman had a team-best 14 digs. Setter Kennedy Meadors registered a double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Bentonville 0

Kinleigh Hall hammered a match-high 13 kills and hit .722, while Kyla Clubb added 11 kills to help the Lady Wildcats remain undefeated with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Lady Tigers.

Hall finished with 13 kills in 18 swings with no errors and added two solo blocks, while Josie McCroskey anchored the defense with 16 digs. Caylan Koons dished out 38 assists for Har-Ber (21-0, 8-0 6A-West).

Maddie Lee led the Lady Tigers (12-10, 4-4) with 10 kills, while Trinity Hamilton added nine kills and a team-high 15 digs. Lilly Thompson chipped in 14 digs and Katelyn Simpson dished out 25 assists.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Kennedy Phelan served up 10 aces and came up with an unconventional double-double with 30 assists to help the Lady Purple Bulldogs to a 25-5, 25-17, 25-15 win over the Lady Wolverines.

Brooke Rockwell chipped in 11 kills, while Maddie LaFata and Regan Harp chipped in seven each for Fayetteville (19-2, 7-1).

Van Buren 3, Russellville 1

Bri Ball hammered nine kills and Bryslin Oden added seven to help the Lady Pointer to 25-22, 25-15, 27-29, 25-17 win.

Maddie Mills also dished out 13 assists for Van Buren.

Shiloh Christian 3, Gravette 0

Ryan Russell put down 12 kills and Madelyn Sestak added 10 to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 4A-Northwest Conference win.

Laila Creighton registered a double-double with 31 assists and 11 digs, while Bella Bonanno added 12 digs and five aces. Rylan Kallesen also added five aces for Shiloh Christian (19-3-3, 12-0 4A-Northwest).

Monday's match

Shiloh Christian 3, Prairie Grove 0

Ryan Russell slammed 11 kills and Rylee Kallesen added nine to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 win.

Laila Creighton dished out 23 assists and added five aces, while Bella Bonanno contributed eight digs for Shiloh Christian (18-3-3, 11-0 4A-Northwest).