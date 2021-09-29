Sections
Razorback women delay season opener by 1 day

by Paul Boyd | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors reacts during the first half of a women's Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against Georgia, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team will begin its season a later than originally scheduled, coach Mike Neighbors announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks will host Tarleton State on Nov. 10 in Bud Walton Arena. The game was originally slated for Nov. 9 — the first day games could officially be played on 2021-22 season. The Arkansas men’s basketball team is also scheduled to open the season Nov. 9 against Mercer in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas will also host Arkansas-Fort Smith in a women's exhibition game Nov. 5.

