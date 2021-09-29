Same gun, new ammo: Reloaded Dawgs among best in nation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia lost seven starters on defense from last season's 8-2 team that finished No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, including five who were NFL Draft picks.

The defensive departures included cornerbacks Eric Stokes (No. 29 overall to the Green Bay Packers) and Tyson Campbell (No. 33 to the Jacksonville Jaguars) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (No. 50 to the New York Giants).

But Georgia looks to be as good as ever on defense under Coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator who is 56-14 in his sixth season leading his alma mater's program.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) are ranked No. 2 behind Alabama going into their game against No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and they've been dominating on defense highlighted by a 10-3 victory over Clemson to open the season.

Georgia leads the nation in total defense (181.8 yards per game) and scoring defense (5.8 points per game) after winning 62-0 at Vanderbilt last week when the Bulldogs held the Commodores to 77 yards.

Alabama-Birmingham scored its touchdown on an interception return when Georgia beat the Blazers 56-7.

"Those fantastic recruits they bring in, when they're not quite ready to play on defense, they're out there covering kickoffs and playing on the punt team," said South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, a Georgia assistant in 2016-17. "That's why they're dynamic in all three phases.

"But it's not just about how they recruit, but how they coach and develop their guys."

South Carolina is the only opponent to score a touchdown against Georgia's defense this season, and that came in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs' 40-13 victory.

"Georgia is so well coached on defense," Beamer said. "Kirby's a defensive coach who does a great job.

"You may get them on a play, but they're going to adjust, and you're probably not going to get them on the same play again. You've got to always try to stay one step ahead."

Thirteen Bulldogs have combined for 23 tackles for losses of 114 yards this season, led by linebacker Nolan Smith with 3 1/2 and 3 each by linebacker Adam Anderson and linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Cornerback Christopher Smith has two interceptions, including a 74-yard touchdown return against Clemson, and safety Lewis Cine has 19 tackles and one interception.

"The key is a good offseason, recruiting well, playing a lot of players last year," Smart said of Georgia's defensive play this season. "These guys played last year that are playing now, and we're playing a lot of people this year.

"That's what we build this defense on, is morale, effort. When you do that, it doesn't matter about how many returning starters you have, because a lot of guys play."

Georgia has allowed four possessions inside its 20 with the result being opponents kicking three field goals and turning the ball over on downs.

"They're good on tape, and then when you see them in person, they're even better," Beamer said. "I think their speed, their size and their physicality just jumps off at you.

"Not just on the front seven, but the defensive backs are big and physical. The thing with those guys, because they're so fast and physical, there are plays that against a lot of teams are probably 10-yard gains. Against those guys, they're 2-yard gains.

"You may get a guy open, but him being open is going to close really fast."

Quarterback JT Daniels, a transfer from Southern Cal, is 7-0 as Georgia's starter since moving into the role last season after he fully recovered from a knee injury.

Daniels didn't play against Alabama-Birmingham because of an oblique injury, and he played only the first quarter at Vanderbilt when the Bulldogs took a 35-0 lead. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns in his return game against South Carolina, then was 9 of 10 for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns at Vanderbilt.

"If you give JT time, he'll pick you apart," said Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who was Georgia's offensive line coach from 2016-19. "He can throw any level of football great. In other words, he can throw the long ball, the intermediate, he can throw on the run.

"I just think the team is confident in JT, and I think they play that way. They've been protecting him really well, and he's been lighting the scoreboard up."

The Bulldogs have an experienced offensive line -- helped by Pittman's recruiting -- and return their top five running backs, led by Zamir White (37 carries for 207 yards) and James Cook (22 for 123).

Tight end Brock Bowers has 18 catches for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns, and wide receiver Jermaine Burton has 12 receptions for 219 yards with 2 scores.

"Georgia will be a challenge for everyone they play," Beamer said. "They were picked to win the SEC East for a reason."

The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 168-23, including 154-6 in the first three quarters.

"They've got an outstanding football team. I think everybody knows that," Pittman said. "Very physical. They play extremely hard.

"Obviously, well coached. We're looking forward to going over there and seeing where our team is this week. We're excited about it."

Smart said the Bulldogs have the starters match up in practice to keep both sides of the ball sharp.

"We think when we practice against ourselves, we're a pretty good football team," Smart said. "That's why we do some much good on good in practice.

"That's kind of our motto for every day of practice. I mean, what are you preparing for? What's your purpose? Why are you doing it?

"It's really not who we play. It's about us. That's our preparation mindset."

The Bulldogs' younger players, Smart said, also benefit from working on the scout teams.

"We sell it here really hard. Development is important. How can I develop?" he said. "I can develop by going on the scout team and getting quality reps.

"There are a lot of our kids that get better faster on the scout team than they do on the first or second unit because the first and second unit doesn't go against the quality that the scout team gets to go against.

"You get better by playing against better competition. I'm a firm believer in that."