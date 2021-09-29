Shooting north of Sherwood leaves person in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a Wednesday evening shooting in Gibson, north of Sherwood and west of Jacksonville, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Lt. Cody Burk said the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Forest Glades Circle, about 10 miles west of Little Rock Air Force Base, after a witness heard gunshots about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The witness also saw a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle later showed up at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood with a gunshot victim, he said.

Two people were detained at a residence where the shooting occurred, Burk said, adding that police are searching for a third possible suspect.

Investigators remained on the scene at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.