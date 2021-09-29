State reports 51 fewer covid hospitalizations as tally drops below 800

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day, dropping below 800 for the first time in more than two months.

The number of hospitalized patients fell by 51, to 758, its lowest level since July 18.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,153, the second consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 19, to 7,670.

After falling by nine on Tuesday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Wednesday by six, to 219, its lowest level since July 30.

The number who were in intensive care fell for the third straight day, dropping from 363 on Tuesday to 343, its lowest level since July 24.

The number of beds in intensive care units that were unoccupied rose by seven, to 85.

People with covid-19 made up 31% of the state's intensive care patients on Wednesday, down from about 33% a day earlier.

Wednesday's increase in cases was the first one in four days that topped 1,000. However, it was still smaller by 310 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 965, the first time it had been below 1,000 since the week ending July 15.

Already at its lowest level since July 19, the total number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 238, to 10,620, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

It was the 18th consecutive day that the number had fallen.

Meanwhile, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 9,616. It was the second consecutive daily increase that was bigger than the one a week earlier.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, however, expressed concern about a slowdown in people receiving their first shots.

"The majority of the vaccine doses administered yesterday were booster doses," Hutchinson said Wednesday in a tweet. "I am encouraged to see so many Arkansans get their third dose, but we need more first doses administered. The vaccine is the best protection from severe illness and hospitalizations from COVID."

