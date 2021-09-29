MOTOR SPORTS

Short Track Nationals postponed

The 34th annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals sprint car event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday night at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway has been postponed because of expected rain.

The American Sprint Car Series event, which annually draws many of the nation's top sprint car drivers and teams, will now be held Oct. 22-23.

"I really hate that we have to postpone the event, but it would be even worse to have racers and fans come from all over the country just to sit in the rain all weekend," said Tracey Clay, I-30's track promoter. "Fortunately, there is a weekend available that isn't in conflict with any ASCS schedules or anything nearby, so we can just hope for favorable weather conditions."

Tickets already purchased for this weekend will be good for the rescheduled date. Online tickets remain available. Advance two-day tickets are $45. Day of show prices are $20 for Friday and $30 for Saturday.

BASKETBALL

UA women's season opener to Nov. 10

The University of Arkansas women's team will begin its season a later than originally scheduled, Coach Mike Neighbors announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks will host Tarleton State on Nov. 10 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game was originally slated for Nov. 9 -- the first day games could officially be played on 2021-22 season. The Arkansas men's team is also scheduled to open the season Nov. 9 against Mercer at Walton Arena.

Arkansas will also host Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game on Nov. 5.

-- Paul Boyd

BASEBALL

Hot Springs to host GAC Tournament

The Great American Conference announced Tuesday that the league's 2022 conference tournament will be held at Majestic Park in Hot Springs.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled for May 7-10 and will feature eight teams.

Construction on the park -- Babe Ruth Field -- began in September 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in October.

Majestic Park has 300 grandstand seats with an additional 400 seats available down the foul lines. Ticket information will be available at a later date.

GOLF

ASU 4th, UALR 8th in Missouri

The Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's teams are in fourth and eighth place, respectively, through two rounds Tuesday at the Johnie Imes Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

ASU shot an even-par 288 on Tuesday and is at 14-over 590 after two rounds. UALR dropped from fourth to eighth in the team standings, shooting a 10-over 298 and is at 22-over 598 entering today's final round.

Olivia Schmidt and Kayla Burke each shot a second-round 71 to lead the Red Wolves.

Charlotte Menager had a 73 and is ASU's leader through two rounds with a 2-over 146, good for a tie for 15th place. Schmidt is at 3-over 147 and is tied for 19th place. Elise Schultz (73) is tied for 22nd place at 4-over 148.

Burke is at 7-over 151 and in a tie for 32nd place. Also, Casey Sommer (74) is in a tie for 34th place (8-over 152) and Maria Jose Atristain Vega (83) is at 17-over 167, good for a tie for 68th place.

For UALR, Viktoria Kmacova is tied for 19th place (147) after shooting a second-round 72.

Katja Mueller (74) and Malena Austerslaatt (78) are tied for 27th place overall at 6-over 150. Agatha Alesson (75) is tied for 39th place at 9-over 153, while Anna Dawson (77) is 10-over-154 and tied for 44th place.

Host Missouri leads the tournament at 7-under 569, 16 shots ahead of Wichita State and 18 shots in front of Oral Roberts.

UCA men finish 14th

The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team finished in 14th place Tuesday at the JT Poston Invitational at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, N.C.

UCA ended the tournament at 894. South Carolina won the tournament.

Blaine Calhoon led the Bears, shooting a final-round 74 to finish at 219, good for a tie for 53rd place.

Sam Long (73) had a 227 and tied for 74th place. Spencer Jenkins (75) tied for 77th place with a 228. Brett Daughdrill (77) and Nate Jolly (71) each finished at 229 for a tie for 79th place. Jolly had the Bears' best round of the season at even-par 71.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services