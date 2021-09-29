Sections
Troopers: Bellefonte woman killed, 2 injured in rollover crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:38 a.m.
A Bellefonte woman was killed and two people were injured in a crash on U.S. 65 Tuesday evening, troopers said.

A 70-year-old man from Harrison was driving a 2009 Chevrolet HHR south, while a 20-year-old Harrison man was driving a 2017 Jeep north when the crash happened just before 5:10 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The Chevrolet was turning left onto Center Avenue in Bellefonte when it was struck on its passenger side by the Jeep, the report states. Troopers said the collision caused the Chevrolet to roll over.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Judith Laverne Prichard, 74, died as a result of the wreck, according to the report. Both drivers were injured, according to troopers.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 464 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

