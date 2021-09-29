Yet another tough 5A-West fight

Farmington aced one huge exam last week, but the Cardinals will get another test in two days.

What else is new in the 5A-West?

All eight coaches in this conference will agree in unison that there is no such thing as a gimme in the league. Even when a victory looks inevitable, it isn't. Look no further than what transpired at Harrison five days ago.

The Goblins, who were ranked No. 3 in Class 5A at the time, held a 35-10 lead deep into the second half of their game against the Cardinals but watched them score the game's final 26 points to win. On Friday, that same Farmington team will ride that momentum into a clash with Vilonia, a program it hasn't beaten the past three times they've met.

Farmington (4-0, 1-0), No. 6 in Class 5A, blew out its first two opponents, Rogers Heritage and Prairie Grove, by a combined 48 points but has bore down in its past two games. Before its epic rally against Harrison, the Cardinals had to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Springdale. And now Farmington, under first-year Coach J.R. Eldridge, is in position to start 5-0 for only the second time since 2001. The Cardinals accomplished that feat in 2005 and 2019.

Quarterback Cameron Vanzant has been pivotal in Farmington's push this year, but it's the Cardinals' defense that's delivered in the clutch, especially last week when it forced four turnovers, three of which led to touchdowns.

Eldridge may have to call upon that defense to make similar magic against Class 5A's No. 4-ranked team. Vilonia (4-0, 1-0) has scored at least 34 points in every game, with quarterback Austin Myers doing all kinds of damage. The senior has completed 86 of 117 passes for 1,186 yards with 17 touchdowns in 4 games. He was nearly perfect in last week's 49-7 victory over Clarksville, when he was 15-of-17 passing for 229 yards and 4 scores.

But one of the best things about the Eagles is that they have the same moxie that Farmington does, meaning they both expect to win every game that's scheduled.

Of course, that won't happen this week. And with a host of tough conference games remaining, this one is important for both. The Cardinals could help themselves by making life miserable for Myers on defense. Vilonia, in comparison, can bolster its prospects by doing the same to Vanzant.

The Cardinals made believers out of a lot of people last week. Can they do it again?: Vilonia 28, Farmington 27

CONWAY AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK On a night where big games are sprinkled all across the state, this one is the biggest. North Little Rock has won six in a row in the series but had to hold on to win 39-37 last year. With both teams flashing the ability to score in different ways, defense may be the difference: North Little Rock 38, Conway 35

ROGERS AT FAYETTEVILLE The scoreboard at Harmon Field should get a workout. Fayetteville, which has defeated Rogers 13 consecutive times, played solid in all three phases last week in a 42-20 victory over Bentonville West. The Mounties have yet to be held under 47 points, thanks to big performance on the ground and through the air. Still, with the way Bladen Fike is playing, the Bulldogs get the nod here: Fayetteville 42, Rogers 31

WHITE HALL AT LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN White Hall has come up short lately in its encounters with Little Rock Christian, but this Bulldogs team (defense in particular) is really salty. That unit will test Walker White and Little Rock Christian, which had enough to outlast Maumelle last week. White Hall 21, Little Rock Christian 16

MARION AT SYLVAN HILLS Marion cleared one major hurdle by beating rival West Memphis for the first time. Now the Patriots have another key one in the 6A-East. Marion has won three consecutive over Sylvan Hills, including 10-7 last season. Sylvan Hills is also riding a three-game winning streak and is thinking payback: Sylvan Hills 30, Marion 28

ARKADELPHIA AT JOE T. ROBINSON Another weekly showdown in the 4A-7. Both have improved every week and have plenty of motivation going in. A victory by either is a feather in the cap because both still have to go to Ashdown later in the season, not to mention games against others. Should be nip and tuck all the way through: Robinson 35, Arkadelphia 32

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT MAGNOLIA Lakeside nearly upset Camden Fairview a week ago behind another efficient game from quarterback Jordan Mills. Magnolia, too, was efficient in destroying Texarkana to pick up its first victory. If there ever was a toss-up: Magnolia 37, Hot Springs Lakeside 36

JACKSONVILLE AT WATSON CHAPEL Neither has won a game, so something has to give. Chapel has given up 170 points in three games – that's nearly 57 per outing. Jacksonville, though, has scored just seven points over the past two weeks. Wildcats should have enough to win it: Watson Chapel 28, Jacksonville 22

CHARLESTON AT CEDARVILLE The winner will be in pretty good shape in conference play. Charleston turned things up a notch last week against Greenland, and Cedarville did the same in a victory over Mansfield. Darryl Kattich is still racking up yardage for the Pirates, who'll try to loosen the Tigers' stranglehold in their head-to-head meetings. Charleston 38, Cedarville 28

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT LAKE HAMILTON Parkview picked up what may have been its biggest victory in years when it took out Greenwood 48-28 last week. The Patriots' reward? A date on the road at Lake Hamilton. No one has stopped the Wolves' rushing attack so far. Will Jude Onuoha, Trent Bennett and Co. be the first?: Little Rock Parkview 34, Lake Hamilton 28

MARKED TREE AT EARLE This will be close, just like last year's classic that Marked Tree pulled out. That victory also stopped a four-game run in the series for Earle, which has been piling up the yards on the ground. A lot of talent will be on display at Bulldog Stadium. Earle 24, Marked Tree 20

BENTON AT SILOAM SPRINGS An all-Panther affair that is expected to be a high-scoring one. Benton has averaged 51 points in its past three games and is starting to heat up with Stran Smith under center. Siloam Springs has to limit Benton's explosive plays to give itself a chance: Benton 41, Siloam Springs 26

VAN BUREN AT RUSSELLVILLE The host is hoping to get back on track against a visitor that's been on point all year. Van Buren can surpass last season's win total with a victory and is playing about as well as anyone in Class 6A. Pointers showed toughness last week against Siloam Springs: Van Buren 33, Russellville 28

PULASKI ACADEMY AT LIBERTY (TEXAS) CHRISTIAN The last time Pulaski Academy made a trip to Texas, the Bruins came away with a 25-point victory over Tyler Legacy in 2020. A similar result could unfold against a Liberty Christian group that's lost three in a row. Pulaski Academy 49, Liberty Christian 24

LAVACA AT HACKETT Probably one of the more underrated matchups around, but it's definitely one that's sure to entertain. Ethan Slavens is coming off a six-touchdown performance for Hackett, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2016. Lavaca won't make it easy for the Hornets, though: Hackett 36, Lavaca 30