6A STATE GOLF: Kilcrease blisters course to lead Springdale Har-Ber to second consecutive state championship

ROGERS -- Grace Kilcrease stood patiently in the fairway studying No. 18, where water was unseen just over the horizon from her vantage point.

She calmly placed her second shot on the green then thrust her fist into the air after making a short putt.

It was that kind of day for the Springdale Har-Ber golfer, who earned medalist honors Wednesday in the Class 6A girls state golf tournament at Lost Springs Golf and Athletic Club. Kilcrease blistered the course with an 8-under par 64 after shooting 72 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 136, 10 shots ahead of the field.

Teammate Charlie Whorton of Har-Ber was second with a 146 and Isabel Chaidez of Mount St. Mary was third with a 148.

"Shooting 72 was my bad day when nothing really went my way," said Kilcrease, who finished third the last two years in the state tournament. "Today, I went out with an open mind and was trying to just have fun. I think that really helped me. I was swinging better, hitting shots, and putting better. So, it all came together."

It all came together as well for Har-Ber in the team standings as the Lady Wildcats repeated as Class 6A state champions with a combined two-day 441 score. Fayetteville shot 458 to finish as state runners-up for the third straight year.

"The depth and team camaraderie this team has just made for such an enjoyable season," Springdale Har-Ber Coach Tim Aynes said. "We've counted scores this year from seven players."

Aynes said he knew Kilcrease would come out and shoot well on Wednesday after shooting even par on Tuesday.

"Most people would love to shoot 72, but I knew she was not happy with that," Aynes said. "I sent a text to my AD, Wayne Stehlik, that said, 'look for her to shoot 66 [Wednesday].' I was wrong. I sold her short. She came out with a 64."

Aynes credited Fayetteville for pushing Har-Ber all season, and Lady Bulldogs Coach Scott Williams said he was pleased how his team again competed on Wednesday at the state tournament.

"When [Kilcrease] comes out and plays like she did, there's no making up ground on that," Williams said. "She's a phenomenal player with a bright future. But my girls played really well. Third year in a row we've finished as state runners-up, so we have nothing to be ashamed of. Our program is back to where we're a team to watch for."

Madison Bell of Bentonville West hit a hole-in-one at the par-3, No. 11 hole on Wednesday, the second straight day a golfer recorded an ace. Alex Siwiec of Rogers Heritage made a hole-in-one at No. 13 on Tuesday.

Kilcrease, who'll continue her career at Tulsa next season, will be among the top three finishers in Class 6A to compete in the girls Overall at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. Kilcrease is the defending Overall champion, but she wasn't pleased with the score she posted last fall.

"I'm excited to play that course because I think I can play there much better than I did last year," she said.