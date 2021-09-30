Afghanistan's collapse tied to '20 accord

WASHINGTON -- Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday that the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal, although the most-senior general insisted that the problems went back further than the previous administration.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the U.S. troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden's decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the U.S.-backed Afghan government accelerated.

"The signing of the Doha agreement had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and on its military -- psychological more than anything else, but we set a date certain for when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end," McKenzie said.

He was referring to a Feb. 29, 2020, agreement that the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in which the U.S. promised to fully withdraw its troops by May 2021 and the Taliban committed to several conditions, including stopping attacks on American and coalition forces. The stated objective was to promote a peace negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but that diplomatic effort never gained traction before Biden took office in January.

McKenzie said he also had believed "for quite a while" that if the U.S. reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan below 2,500, the Kabul government inevitably would collapse "and that the military would follow." He said in addition to the morale-depleting effects of the Doha agreement, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was "the other nail in the coffin" for the 20-year war effort because it blinded the U.S. military to conditions inside the Afghan army, "because our advisers were no longer down there with those units."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie's analysis. He added that the Doha agreement also committed the U.S. to ending airstrikes against the Taliban, "so the Taliban got stronger, they increased their offensive operations against the Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people on a weekly basis."

Wednesday's hearing was politically charged, with Republicans seeking to cast Biden as wrongheaded on Afghanistan, and Democrats pointing to what they called ill-advised decisions during Donald Trump's presidency.

But Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Afghanistan war was lost through a series of pivotal decisions spanning the past four presidential administrations, a problem larger than Trump or Biden.

"It wasn't lost in the last 20 days or even 20 months. There's a cumulative effect to a series of strategic decisions that go way back," Milley said.

He had said a day earlier in a similar hearing in the Senate that the war in Afghanistan was a "strategic failure," and he repeated that Wednesday.

"Outcomes in a war like this, an outcome that is a strategic failure -- the enemy is in charge in Kabul, there's no way else to describe that -- that is a cumulative effect of 20 years," he said Tuesday, adding that lessons need to be learned, including whether the U.S. military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American army.

Milley told the Senate committee, when pressed Tuesday, that it had been his personal opinion that at least 2,500 U.S. troops were needed to guard against a collapse of the Kabul government and a return to Taliban rule.

Defying U.S. intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its U.S.-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the Taliban, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired. That triggered a frantic U.S. effort to evacuate American civilians, Afghan allies and others from Kabul airport.

Milley told senators Tuesday that there was "near certainty" of additional attacks on U.S. troops and "significant casualties" had the military tried to stay beyond the Aug. 31 deadline. Remaining into September, the general said, would have required committing up to 25,000 additional personnel to reopen abandoned bases and retake Kabul, which by that time was being patrolled by an estimated 6,000 Taliban fighters.

However, Milley also cited "a very real possibility" that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and present a terrorist threat to the U.S. in the next 12 to 36 months.

'PLAIN OLD POLITICS'

This week's House and Senate hearings marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan, after years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.

"The Republicans' sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who supported Biden's decision to end U.S. involvement there.

Throughout Wednesday's hearing, Republicans and Democrats sparred over the question of whether America's leaders -- particularly Biden -- were honest with the public about their projections for Afghanistan. At one point, the session devolved into an argument over who was to blame for the war's messy end, during which 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide strike outside the Kabul airport and hundreds of U.S. citizens were left behind.

"While we're ripping apart these three gentlemen here I want to remind everybody that the decision the president made was to stop fighting a war that after 20 years it was proven we could not win. There was no easy way to do that," the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told his colleagues, accusing them of "partisan political opportunism."

Several Republicans accused Biden of lying to the public about the advice military leaders provided him concerning the withdrawal.

Milley and McKenzie have told lawmakers that they had advised both Biden and Trump, to keep at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, emphasizing their belief that a reduction below that number would precipitate the eventual collapse of Afghanistan's government and military. Ultimately, the administration elected to leave approximately 650 troops to secure the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and Hamid Karzai International Airport, a force that quickly swelled to several thousand when the evacuation was ordered.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the committee's top Republican, accused the White House of allowing the State Department to determine the U.S. military posture in Afghanistan.

"We have to admit this was the State Department and the White House that caused this catastrophe, not the Defense Department," Rogers argued, claiming that the withdrawal "will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership."

As they did in the Senate a day before, the military leaders defended Biden's prerogative as the civilian commander in chief to disagree with their recommendations. Austin told lawmakers that he did "support the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan" and that he "did not support staying there forever."

Lawmakers repeatedly referred to an August interview Biden gave to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, in which the president said his military advisers were "split" over whether to retain troops in Afghanistan --and then said no military advisers told him that he could "just keep 2,500 troops" there.

"Either the president lied to the American people or he legitimately cannot remember the counsel of his top military advisers," Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said, reading from a transcript of Biden's interview. "Which is it?"

The military leaders refused to detail their conversations with the president, and Austin told Johnson that he considered the question "inappropriate."

Administration officials have long said Austin was in agreement with Milley in advising the president not to withdraw all troops, and that the defense secretary even told Biden during one meeting that "we've seen this movie before," in a reference to what happened in Iraq in 2014 after the Islamic State group rolled through the country after the U.S. withdrawal there.

Austin told the committee, "I support the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan." He added, "I did not support staying in Afghanistan forever."

Austin continued to decline to describe his specific advice to the president, but a U.S. official familiar with the secretary's thinking said Austin and Milley wanted to keep 2,500 to 4,500 troops on the ground, withdrawing them on a "conditions" basis. Those conditions, the official said, included the Taliban making good on promises to renounce al-Qaida and progress in negotiations with the Afghan government.

Yet all three acknowledged that the Afghan government's collapse -- and that of the Afghan security forces -- occurred much faster than the Pentagon had predicted. "I did not see it coming as fast as it did," McKenzie said. "I thought it would be a matter of into the fall or into the winter. I did not see it happening in 11 days in August."

It was "reasonable," McKenzie said, for lawmakers to criticize military leaders for having planned as though the Afghan security forces would be able to protect the country after their American advisers had departed. He conceded, too, that U.S. personnel responsible for training the Afghans had warned routinely that Afghan troops simply were not ready.

Tuesday's hearing, too, was contentious at times, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked Milley why he did not choose to resign after his advice was rejected.

Milley, who was appointed to his position by Trump and retained by Biden, said it was his responsibility to provide the commander in chief with his best advice.

"The president doesn't have to agree with that advice," Milley said. "He doesn't have to make those decisions just because we are generals. And it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to resign just because my advice was not taken."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; by Karoun Demirjian and Alex Horton of The Washington Post; and by Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times.

