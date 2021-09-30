Airline boasts 99% rate for shots, sets 593 firings

More than 99% of United Airlines' U.S. employees who did not seek a religious or medical exemption from the company's covid-19 vaccination mandate got the shots, while 593 who refused to comply will lose their jobs.

Chicago-based United provided the results of compliance with its vaccination requirement Tuesday, its deadline to show proof of vaccination.

"This is a historic achievement for our airline and our employees as well as for the customers and communities we serve," United chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart said in a memo to employees. "Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United's U.S.-based employees was simple -- to keep our people safe -- and the truth is this: Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work."

Less than 3% of the company's 67,000 U.S. employees requested religious or medical exemptions. Earlier this month, United said employees granted exemptions would be placed on temporary leave Oct. 2, while those whose requests were denied would have five weeks to get the shots or face termination.

That deadline was pushed back after six employees filed a lawsuit against the airline alleging that it failed to provide reasonable accommodations for employees seeking religious and medical exemptions.

People granted religious exemptions were told they would be on unpaid leave, while those granted medical exemptions would be on medical leave, which can include some form of compensation.

United is moving ahead with firing the 593 employees who did not get vaccinated or request an accommodation, though that number could shrink if they change their minds about the shots, United said. Company officials said they did not expect their departures to affect operations.

While some employees are leaving United because of the requirement, some people applying for jobs at the airline "volunteered that they were especially interested in career opportunities at United because of the vaccine requirement," a spokesperson said.

While United is the only major U.S. carrier to require vaccinations, Delta Air Lines plans to begin charging unvaccinated employees on the company's health plan a $200 surcharge each month, starting Nov. 1.

Atlanta-based Delta said 82% of its employees were vaccinated as of last week, up from 75% when the fee was announced last month.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have not provided updates on the portion of their workforces that has been vaccinated. Both carriers have encouraged vaccinations but stopped short of mandates or fees.