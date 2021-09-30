Challenge awaiting Rogers 'D'

Rogers coach Chad Harbison knows his young defensive unit will be tested this week when the Mounties travel to Fayetteville for a key 7A-West Conference matchup.

Rogers (3-0, 1-0) has had the upper hand in its last two challenges. The Mounties' varsity defensive players did not allow a point during blowout wins over Muskogee, Okla., and last week's league opener against Fort Smith Southside.

"The defense has been playing well so far," Harbison said. "I'm real proud of that group. The defense has been able to get some stops, create some turnovers and get us the ball in some good field position. And the more this group plays, the more experience it gets.

"The biggest deal right now is we are playing some smart football. Our players are understanding the scheme the coaching staff has put together and recognizing what's being done on the other side of the football."

Friday's game at Harmon Field will be the first time Rogers plays a game in back-to-back weeks this season, even though it wasn't designed that way. The Mounties' game on Sept. 3 against Stilwell, Okla., was canceled because of the coronavirus affecting that area, and Rogers had a scheduled open date between its last two games.

"I think it's time that we get in the groove of playing some games, and we're about to get there," Harbison said. "We kept telling the kids that we were trying to find them another game but didn't.

"But even if with us playing only two games, we had some guys get banged up, and we even had some players get hurt in practice. That last open date allowed us to get some of those players back and get them healthy."

SPRINGDALE HIGH

Bulldogs refuse to lose another lead

Springdale coach Brett Hobbs said his team learned a valuable lesson when it had a 19-0 lead against Farmington, only to have the Cardinals come back and earn a 20-19 victory.

So when Rogers Heritage tried to make a comeback and pulled within 21-20 last week, the Bulldogs applied what they had learned from that previous game and turned it into a 31-20 victory in the 7A-West opener for both teams.

It gave Hobbs his first win as a head coach, and he was presented with the game ball as a reward he said he would cherish.

"We had a 21-7 lead, but we made a couple of mistakes and let them pull within 21-20," Hobbs said. "But this time, our team didn't flinch. They didn't get scared. They just overcame it and continued playing. That's what we've been preaching.

"I think our offensive line and our running game was really good, especially in the third quarter and late in the fourth quarter when we kicked a field goal to seal it. Our defense then had two really big red zone stops, and that really helped us out."

Springdale (1-3, 1-0) hopes to accomplish another first this week when it hosts a Bentonville West team that opened 7A-West play with a 42-20 loss to Fayetteville. The Bulldogs have yet to win a game against the Wolverines.

"We've had some pretty close games in the years past," Hobbs said. "The one thing that stands out about them is how well they adjust week to week with their opponent and how they want to attack you, how they want to stop you. They do a really good job of that."

FARMINGTON

Cardinals to face another ranked opponent

Farmington will have an opportunity to knock off another highly ranked opponent when the Cardinals host Vilonia on Friday at the Farmington Athletic Complex.

Farmington opened 5A-West Conference play with a comeback 36-35 victory at then-No. 3 Harrison, which had its 22-game conference winning streak snapped by the Cardinals. Farmington (4-0, 1-0) rose to No. 6 in the Class 5A poll after scoring 26 unanswered points to earn one of its biggest wins in years in football.

But that's not enough for the Cardinals, who've turned their attention this week to Vilonia (4-0, 1-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A after a 49-7 win over Clarksville. Austin Myers threw four touchdowns in the first half for Vilonia, which raced to a 49-0 halftime lead over the Panthers.

"They're a Spread team with a really good quarterback," Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said. "Their receivers do a great job of catching the football."

Vilonia was picked to finish second behind Harrison in a preseason poll of the 5A-West coaches. Farmington, which needs one more victory to equal last year's five-win total, was predicted to place fifth by the league coaches.

Vilonia beat Farmington 20-14 last year when the Cardinals finished 5-6.

Vilonia is an experienced team with over 30 seniors on its roster, including Myers, a three-year starter at quarterback. Myers has already thrown for over 1,000 yards in four games after missing five games last year because of a hand injury. Jamison Hinsley and Connor Eary are top receivers for the Eagles.

Farmington will counter with a balanced offense that includes all-state running back Caden Elsik and receivers Justin Logue and Devonte Donovan. Sophomore Cameron Vanzant threw three touchdown passes while delivering some clutch throws last week to improve to 4-0 as the starting quarterback at Farmington.

Special teams contributed mightily to the win at Harrison with two blocked punts and the Cardinals defense intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.

"We practiced all week on blocking punts," Eldridge said. 'We blocked two and came really close to blocking a third. And the turnovers, we created those."

Their combined efforts set up another showdown with a ranked opponent on Friday.

CEDARVILLE

Showdown set with Charleston

No one has to remind Cedarville of the outcome of its last encounter with Charleston.

Charleston 36, Cedarville 34. The year before, Charleston won 27-18.

Cedarville has some three-year starters who are eager to release the frustration from previous close losses and they'll get an opportunity at home on Friday night. Both teams are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in 3A-1 Conference play.

"I remember two years when we played Charleston at home both teams were 4-0 and the stands were packed," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "It was a great environment, one of the coolest things I'd seen."

Charleston and Cedarville are off to impressive starts after being picked to finish first and second for a preseason poll of the 3A-1 Conference coaches. Charleston routed Greenland 51-0 last week behind quarterback Brandon Scott, who drove his team to six consecutive touchdowns and a 44-0 lead at halftime over Greenland. Scott has plenty of support with eight different Tigers catching at least one pass in the win last week.

Scott and Darryl Kattich of Cedarville are two of the top athletes in Class 3A. The Pirates' senior running back is on pace for another outstanding season after he rushed for 206 yards on 27 carries in last week's 38-36 win over Lavaca.

Cedarville has other stars like quarterback Cody Dickens, tight end Bradlee Blankenship, and fullback/linebacker Hayden Partain who must play well if the Pirates are to exact their revenge against the Tigers.

Washausen is confident they will.

"Charleston has beaten Ozark, Dardanelle, and Pottsville -- that's three 4A teams -- and now Greenland," Washausen said. "It's going to be very challenging. But we think we can win this game."

