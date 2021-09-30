Covid hospitalizations in state fall for 10th day

Already at its lowest level since July 18, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Thursday for the 10th consecutive day, dropping by 31 to 727.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,004, the third consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 21, to 7,691.

"We're continuing to move in the right direction with regard to the cases and the hospitalizations," Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer said. "I'm very pleased with that."

The number of Arkansas covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell for the third consecutive day, dropping from 219 on Wednesday to 211, its lowest level since July 28.

After falling the previous three days, the number who were in intensive care remained at 343.

The number of intensive care beds that were unoccupied, however, rose by two, to 87, as a result of a drop in the number of non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 continued to make up about 31% of all the state's intensive care patients.

Thursday's increase in cases was smaller by more than 500 than the one the previous Thursday. As a result, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling-seven day period, already at its lowest level since July 12, fell to 889.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 235, to 10,385. It was the 19th consecutive day of fewer active cases.

Meanwhile, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 9,743. It was the third consecutive day in which more doses were administered than on the same day a week earlier.

Almost half the newly reported doses were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine that providers began administering late last week to certain people who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 6,715, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 15.

