The nation in brief: Dallas apartment blast injures 8 people

Dallas apartment blast injures 8 people

DALLAS -- Eight people, including four firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in an explosion at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said.

Three of the firefighters were critically injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called about a gas leak at the complex in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive in the Oak Cliff area about 10:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they could smell gas near one of the buildings. The blast occurred while they were investigating, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Besides the three firefighters listed in critical condition, a fourth firefighter and four civilians were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement. All occupants of the units involved were accounted for, it said.

Aerial footage showed heavy damage to one building at the apartment complex, with one corner of the two-story building destroyed and smoke wafting through a hole in the roof. Damaged windows could be seen on nearby buildings.

Evans said the western side of the building suffered extensive damage and charring from the resulting fire, making it too unstable for firefighters and first responders to enter and search thoroughly.

The cause of the blast remained under investigation.

Woman accused in suspect's escape try

CALLAHAN, Fla. -- A woman is accused of trying to help a man suspected of fatally shooting a Florida sheriff's deputy get away.

Breiana Tole, 27, drove to Callahan, which is north of Jacksonville, on Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell escape, according to Nassau County sheriff's officials. But a team of law enforcement officers captured McDowell, 35, at a ball park, and used the handcuffs of Deputy Joshua Moyers while taking him into custody.

Moyers was shot in the face and back early Friday when he pulled over a vehicle driven by McDowell, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference Tuesday. Moyers died Sunday as a manhunt for McDowell was underway.

A judge on Wednesday morning set bail at $1 million for Tole, who is charged with accessory after the fact in the deputy's killing.

McDowell, who is also accused of shooting a Jacksonville sheriff's office police dog on Friday, was taken to the hospital after his arrest Tuesday. The sheriff said McDowell had been shot by officers several nights earlier as they chased him through the woods. McDowell had reached out to people to help him because of injuries to his leg, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said more people who tried to help McDowell may be arrested.

Nearly U.S.' largest tribe, Cherokees say

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation said Wednesday that it has reached 400,000 tribal citizens and expects to become the most populous indigenous tribe in the United States again.

"In the coming months, Cherokee Nation Registration will be adding thousands more tribal citizens whose applications are already pending and awaiting verification, making the Cherokee Nation the largest tribe in the United States," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

In March, the Arizona-based Navajo Nation announced that it had become the nation's most populous tribe when it reached a population of nearly 400,000 to surpass the Cherokee Nation, which then had about 392,000 citizens.

However, the Cherokee Nation's registration department has received up to 2,000 citizenship applications weekly since Hoskin announced a $2,000 covid-19 assistance payment to all citizens and those approved as citizens by June 2022.

Navajos also saw an enrollment increase as the tribe offered hardship assistance payments from last year's federal pandemic relief program, boosting the tribe's rolls from about 306,000 to nearly 400,000 citizens.

East's beachgoers warned of conditions

MIAMI -- Beachgoers along the East Coast of the United States should beware of life-threatening surf and rip currents this weekend as Hurricane Sam turns northward, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to remain at sea, but with top winds of 130 mph, it's already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles away.

"Right now we're not forecasting it to make landfall over any coastal locations, but it's certainly a big hazard for ships at sea, and again those swells are impacting a large area of the western Atlantic," National Hurricane Center senior specialist Richard Pasch said.

Sam was located about 385 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, traveling northwest at 9 mph, the Miami-based hurricane center said Wednesday night. The storm is expected to turn to the north by Friday.

Forecasters said large swells are affecting the Leeward Islands and will spread to portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda by today or Friday as the storm curves northward. Rough surf is expected along U.S. East Coast beaches and Canada's Atlantic provinces by the weekend.