Event looking at use of federal money draws fewer participants in Elkins

ELKINS -- The third in a series of "community cookout conversation" events was held Wednesday night in Elkins and drew four or five community participants, down from the 40-50 people who attended the first two gatherings in Fayetteville and Springdale.

The gatherings are being organized by the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition. Members of the group have been asking county officials to have an open public discussion of how the county may use the money it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Washington County justices of the peace and other county officials were invited, but none attended Wednesday's gathering.

Sarah Moore of Fayetteville, one of the organizers of the meetings, gave a brief slide-show presentation on the American Rescue Plan money available to the county. Moore said the Washington County Quorum Court is considering a multimillion-dollar expansion of the Washington County Detention Center as one possible use for the funds. She said the aim of the meetings is to generate other ideas and to persuade county officials to pause spending decisions on the money until a robust public discussion of other possible uses for the money can be had.

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide, according to information from the Treasury Department.

Washington County has received $23 million this year under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million next year.

Benton County will receive a total of $54 million -- $27 million per year over the next two years.

Those who attended Wednesday's meeting voiced support for options other than expanding the jail, from food and housing assistance to health care, including mental health care and substance abuse treatment. Support for affordable child care and public transportation were also mentioned as possible uses for the money. The needs of the homeless in Northwest Arkansas and services for the LGBTQ community were also mentioned in the 25-minute discussion that included comments from organizers.

The group met in Fayetteville on Sept. 8 and in Springdale on Sept. 20. The next event is planned for Oct. 6 in Farmington City Park. Other meetings are planned for Oct. 13 at the Riverside Park in West Fork and Oct. 19 on the square in Lincoln.