Group offering software to firms

Members of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce can gain access to software that offers data to help business owners make informed decisions on how to grow their companies and improve offerings to the public.

The SizeUp business intelligence software allows members to compare businesses to industry competitors at no cost and is available on the chamber's website, jeffersoncountyalliance.com. Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett announced SizeUp during a Wednesday morning news conference.

"We're hoping this software will allow them to see what is already here and maybe tap into the needs of the community to learn about what actually exists," Arnett said.

"Maybe they're wanting to open a new business, a different business. They're able to make a more informed decision about the community's actual needs."

The information that SizeUp offers, Arnett said, will help business owners make more informed decisions about expansion and product offerings and perhaps develop solid marketing plans in a matter of minutes.

Software demonstrations will begin in October for chamber members, Arnett said. They will receive access coaches via email.

"The chamber, we've been more intentional for, I would say, the last year or so, working to be more intentional about listening more to our members' needs and looking for ways to show the importance of being an active chamber member," Arnett said.

"We are always working to add value to our chamber membership and show why it is beneficial to be a part of the chamber."

To add value to membership, Arnett said, the chamber has focused on increased advertising and marketing, strengthening relationships and making investments in training and development.

Jefferson County Economic Development Alliance Director Allison Thompson said she first became aware of SizeUp some years back and that small and large businesses can utilize the software.

"Both Ulanda and I are impressed with the quality and amount of data SizeUp offers," Thompson said.

"As a business owner is seeking to respond to the market, having complete data helps them to respond appropriately to the data so they can verify and make good decisions about growth. These are important decisions they're making. Other people's livelihoods depend on them."