High school football schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Today's game

4A-2

Heber Springs at Stuttgart

Friday's games

7A-Central

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at North Little Rock

7A-West

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

Rogers at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at Springdale

6A-East

Pine Bluff at El Dorado

Sheridan at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Searcy

Marion at Sylvan Hills

6A-West

Little Rock Parkview at Lake Hamilton

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Van Buren at Russellville

Benton at Siloam Springs

5A-Central

White Hall at Little Rock Christian

Beebe at Maumelle

Jacksonville at Watson Chapel

5A-East

Paragould at Batesville

Wynne at Greene County Tech

Brookland at Nettleton

Forrest City at Valley View

5A-South

Texarkana at Camden Fairview

Hope at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia

5A-West

Greenbrier at Clarksville

Vilonia at Farmington

Pea Ridge at Morrilton

Harrison at Alma

4A-1

Huntsville at Elkins

Berryville at Gentry

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Green Forest at Shiloh Christian

4A-2

Southside Batesville at Clinton

Central Arkansas Christian at Mills

Bald Knob at Lonoke

4A-3

Rivercrest at Cave City

Trumann at Highland

Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside

Gosnell at Pocahontas

4A-4

Lamar at Dardanelle

Pottsville at Mena

Dover at Ozark

4A-7

Bauxite at Ashdown

Benton Harmony Grove at Malvern

Fountain Lake at Nashville

Arkadelphia at Robinson

4A-8

Dumas at Crossett

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt

Hamburg at Monticello

Warren at Star City

3A-1

Charleston at Cedarville

Mansfield at Greenland

Lavaca at Hackett

Lincoln at West Fork

3A-2

Mountain View at Harding Academy

Riverview at Newport

Melbourne at Salem

3A-3

Corning at Manila

Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley, ccd.

Osceola at Piggott

Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Perryville at Atkins

Mayflower at Baptist Prep

Paris at Two Rivers

3A-5

Horatio at Centerpoint

Glen Rose at Genoa Central

Bismarck at Jessieville

Fouke at Prescott

3A-6

Barton at Drew Central

Lake Village at McGehee

Rison at Dollarway

Camden Harmony Grove at Smackover

2A-3

Marked Tree at Earle

East Poinsett County at McCrory

2A-4

Conway Christian at Hector

Quitman at Johnson County Westside

Magazine at Mountainburg

Bigelow at Yellville-Summit

Nonconference

Bearden at Lafayette County

Booneville at Timpson, Texas

Carlisle at Fordyce

Des Arc at Mount Ida

England at Cross County

Gurdon at Hampton

Magnet Cove at Hazen

Poyen at Dierks

Pulaski Academy at Liberty (Texas) Christian

Strong at Beekman (La.) Charter

EIGHT MAN

Cedar Ridge at Cutter Morning Star

Little Rock Hall at KIPP Blytheville

Midland at Episcopal Collegiate

Decatur at Marshall

Spring Hill at Rose Bud

Print Headline: High school football schedule

