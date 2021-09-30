• Steven Maklansky, interim director of the Louisiana State Museum, confirmed that a missing lunar rock, given to the state to commemorate the 1972 Apollo 17 moon landing, was quietly returned by a Florida man who said he likely bought it at a garage sale for the wood in its plaque.

• Sean Dearly, 60, an Australian wildlife tour operator, said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a 7-foot crocodile lunged up from the Adelaide River and clamped its jaws on his hand until Dearly was able to pull his arm free when it tried to get a better grip.

• Matthew Hughes, 28, a Michigan man convicted of breaking into the suburban Detroit home of Eminem and telling the rapper "he was there to kill him," was sentenced to probation and time served, and was released after 524 days in jail.

• Nicholas DiMarzio, 77, the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., who was cleared by a Vatican investigation of sexual-abuse allegations, has retired after Pope Francis accepted his resignation.

• Couy Griffin, the Cowboys for Trump founder, prevailed against efforts to recall him from office for missing too many county commission meetings and other issues in Otero County, N.M., after a petition drive failed to collect enough signatures to trigger a special election.

• Sue McIntosh, a retired doctor in Durham, Conn., had her medical license suspended after the Connecticut Department of Public Health determined that she was mailing out fake coronavirus vaccination and mask exemption forms without ever seeing the patients.

• Jon Mark Wilson, 57, of Sedalia, Mo., accused of trying to pay an undercover agent $5,000 to kill a victim in a statutory sodomy case, pleaded guilty to using a cellphone and crossing state lines in the commission of murder-for-hire, federal prosecutors said.

• Andre Spivey, 47, a member of Detroit's City Council, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes to help someone continue to receive a city towing contract.

• Todd Van Guilder of Eagan, Minn., who suffered a head injury when he crashed his mountain bike on a trail, got unexpected help from another rider, Jesse Coenen, who is an emergency room doctor from Hayward, Wis., and did an emergency tracheotomy at the crash site enabling Van Guilder to make it alive to a hospital.