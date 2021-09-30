Food Truck and Greek Food festivals, an outdoor play and a symphony concert are reasons to get out this weekend

Five dozen food trucks, give or take a couple, will be parked and vending for the 10th anniversary Main Street Food Truck Festival, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, centering on Capitol Avenue and Main Street in downtown Little Rock.

Main Street between Fourth and Ninth streets and Capitol between Rock Street (east) and Louisiana Street (west) will be blocked off for foot traffic only for the festival.

The "menu" includes barbecue, burgers and biscuits and gravy; crepes, cheesecake, wings, seafood, fair food, jerk chicken, tacos, pizza, pastries, ice cream and water ice; and various examples of Asian, Latin American, Caribbean, Cajun and Southern cuisines. (Latin American-theme trucks will be concentrated in one "fiesta plaza," on the lot at Sixth and Main, with Latin- theme entertainment.)

[Map not showing above? Check arkansasonline.com/930foodtruckmap]

It'll also feature performers (the main entertainment stage will be between Fourth Street and Capitol Avenue) and beverage stations (including several beer tents). There will be shelter-in-place areas in case of inclement weather.

Admission is free, but of course food and drink costs money.

The Little Rock Downtown Partnership, which organizes the festival, says, regarding covid-19 protocols, "It's an entirely outdoor festival; there are no tickets and there is no one point of entry. People will also be eating and drinking throughout the festival, so there is really no way to enforce any covid-specific rules such as a mask requirement.

Island Noodles, one of the food trucks on hand for the 2019 festival, will be back for 2021. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)

"Guests are, of course, invited to wear masks if it makes them feel more comfortable ... and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer."

For more information, visit MainStreetFoodTrucks.com.