Lee, Harrington named Decatur homecoming royalty

DECATUR — Throughout the afternoon, the Decatur homecoming court readied for the many activities leading up to the coronation ceremony prior to the start of the Bulldog-Mustang football contest Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Decatur.

During the parade at 1:30 p.m., students, teachers, staff and townspeople caught the first glimpses of the 2021 Decatur High School homecoming court.

Then, during the pep rally, the court was formally introduced by Dayton Shaw, head basketball coach.

He introduced each maid and escort as they stood under a balloon-covered archway.

Included in this year’s court were freshman maid Lindy Lee, sophomore maid Valeria Chiquito, junior maids Abbie Davis and Autumn Pembleton and queen candidates Lilly Lee, Aaliyah Kumbera and Jayden Bartlett.

This year’s escorts included Patrick Boehm, Waylon Harrington, Jose Suarez, Poli Xiong, Andres Revolario, Edgar Herrera and Enrique Hinojosa-Rubi.

The two crown bearers were Cooper Wilkins and Emilyn Bell.

Three hours later, the court was reassembled on the south side of Bulldog Stadium ready to take their final march to the center of the 50-yard line. As each walked to the archway, the announcer introduced the maids, escorts and their family members.

When the seven maids were in their final position, the moment of truth was at hand. First, the homecoming king was announced — Waylon Harrington. Harrington knelt while Emilyn Bell put the king’s crown on his head.

And finally, the announcer said, “And your 2021 Decatur High School homecoming queen is … Lilly Lee!”

Harrington did the honor of crowning Lee, taking the crown from Bell and the sash from escort Jackie Mendoza, a member of the cheer team.

The new homecoming royalty moved to the corner of the 50-yard line and sideline for a photo opportunity before Lee took her viewing position in the middle of the bleachers and Harrington went to join his teammates for the start of the homecoming contest between the Bulldogs and the Midland Mustangs.

