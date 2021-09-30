Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Newly offered Texas QB big fan of Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:02 p.m.
An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.

Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is a multiple-sport athlete who is very fond of Arkansas.

“I lettered last year in football, basketball and baseball,” Lagway said. “I love football, baseball and basketball. But I really love and enjoy playing football. I like watching sports when I have time, and I was able to watch Arkansas' baseball and football teams last year.”

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Willis, Texas, had offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia Tech prior to adding his offer from the Razorbacks on Thursday.

He was a fan of former Arkansas great Darren McFadden and is impressed with the job Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have done, and the team’s 4-0 record.

“Arkansas' football program has been rising up since last year when Coach Pittman and Coach Briles got there,” said Lagway, whose father, Derek, was a running back at Baylor. “Now they are a dominant team in the SEC.

"I like the offense they run and how they put their players in position to make plays. They are rolling right now.”

Lagway completed 8 of 25 passes for 128 yards and 1 touchdown as a freshman while recording 18 tackles and 1 tackle for loss at safety. He’s completed 45 of 84 passes for 594 yards and 9 touchdowns, and rushed 52 times for 393 yards and a touchdown this season.

A right-handed pitcher and fielder, he has seen his fastball clocked at 84 mph.

Dave Van Horn’s baseball program has also caught Lagway’s attention.

“The baseball team has been a dominant power in the SEC and is close to winning a national title,” he said. “They have a great team, so I know I can help their baseball program win a national title in baseball, too. That’s something to think about.

“Arkansas is lit right now. Hard not to be a huge fan of the University of Arkansas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT