Newly offered Texas QB big fan of Hogs

Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is a multiple-sport athlete who is very fond of Arkansas.

“I lettered last year in football, basketball and baseball,” Lagway said. “I love football, baseball and basketball. But I really love and enjoy playing football. I like watching sports when I have time, and I was able to watch Arkansas' baseball and football teams last year.”

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Willis, Texas, had offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia Tech prior to adding his offer from the Razorbacks on Thursday.

He was a fan of former Arkansas great Darren McFadden and is impressed with the job Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have done, and the team’s 4-0 record.

“Arkansas' football program has been rising up since last year when Coach Pittman and Coach Briles got there,” said Lagway, whose father, Derek, was a running back at Baylor. “Now they are a dominant team in the SEC.

"I like the offense they run and how they put their players in position to make plays. They are rolling right now.”

Lagway completed 8 of 25 passes for 128 yards and 1 touchdown as a freshman while recording 18 tackles and 1 tackle for loss at safety. He’s completed 45 of 84 passes for 594 yards and 9 touchdowns, and rushed 52 times for 393 yards and a touchdown this season.

A right-handed pitcher and fielder, he has seen his fastball clocked at 84 mph.

Dave Van Horn’s baseball program has also caught Lagway’s attention.

“The baseball team has been a dominant power in the SEC and is close to winning a national title,” he said. “They have a great team, so I know I can help their baseball program win a national title in baseball, too. That’s something to think about.

“Arkansas is lit right now. Hard not to be a huge fan of the University of Arkansas.”