Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• William Lucas, 36, of 2103 Slack St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Lucas was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Jeffrey Watkins, 41, of 313 E. Thurman St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Watkins was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Rogers

• Tyler Ben, 30, of 2310 W. Willow St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ben was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Barton Hennen, 57, of 709 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hennen was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.