BASEBALL

Brewers' reliever breaks hand

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers' Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams' injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there's an "outside chance" the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far. The Brewers clinched the division crown Sunday by beating the New York Mets 8-4 in their regular-season home finale. "After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks," Williams said Wednesday. "On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall." Williams, a 27-year-old right-hander, has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 batters in 54 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him. Last year as a rookie, Williams went 4-1 with an 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings, and opponents batted .090 against him.

White Sox SS suspended

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday's 8-7 win at Detroit. Major League Baseball announced the punishment on Wednesday. Anderson decided to appeal, and he was in the starting lineup for Chicago's home game against Cincinnati. Anderson made contact with Timmons during the ninth inning against the Tigers, according to the release from MLB. The benches cleared after Chicago slugger Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.

Royals, outfielder reach deal

Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals agreed Wednesday to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and '23. Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 325, 375, 425, 475 and 525 plate appearances. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year's World Series. Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances. The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

FOOTBALL

Bucs add CB Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL's top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17). He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife's parents in Redmond, Wash. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

Jets' WR hurt in accident

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning. The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets' game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt. The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team's facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL's concussion protocol. There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that Smith was "good" physically and "more upset about his new car." Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.

Lambo out vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for tonight's game at Cincinnati, leaving Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points. Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as "not injury related." Lambo has missed five kicks in three games this season, including three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence "is as high as ever" despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

TENNIS

Rogers advances in Chicago

Unseeded Shelby Rogers saved 7 of 8 break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the Top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ashleigh Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Emma Raducanu. Earlier Wednesday at a hard-court tournament added to the WTA schedule after the tour swing in Asia was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic overcame 10 double-faults and some first-set frustration to beat qualifier Maddison Inglis 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Top seed moves on

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev broke to begin each set and was on his way to overpowering wild-card entry Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the San Diego Open on Wednesday. Rublev, fresh off helping Team Europe win the Laver Cup exhibition in Boston, used big forehands to take control of points from the baseline. Rublev, 23, improved to 45-15 in 2021. He had a first-round bye at the hard-court tournament that was a late addition to the ATP calendar to make up for the cancellation of the tour's Asian swing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SWIMMING

Olympic medalist pleads guilty

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison. Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear. He also acknowledged throwing away the distinctive U.S. Olympic team jacket he wore during the riot and destroying his phone and memory card containing photos and videos he took inside the Capitol. Keller, 39, competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He won two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of his plea deal.