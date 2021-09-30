Sections
Plane crash in Ozark leaves 1 seriously injured

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:14 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

An aircraft in Ozark crashed after striking a power line Wednesday, leaving one person with serious injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to a preliminary report, one member of the flight crew suffered serious injuries. The plane, a Just Aircraft Highlander, received substantial damage as a result of the crash, the release states.

Attempts to reach Franklin County Emergency Management Director Rick Covert on Thursday for additional information about the crash were not immediately successful.

