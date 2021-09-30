Planning agency asks Legislature not to break up metropolitan areas in congressional redistricting

Central Arkansas leaders want efforts to redraw the state's four congressional districts to keep major metropolitan statistical areas intact and in single congressional districts.

The Metroplan board of directors voted unanimously in a special meeting Wednesday morning on a resolution that said any new maps should keep Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas within their respective congressional districts.

The vote came on the same day the Arkansas General Assembly reconvened to redraw the state's congressional districts based on population data from the 2020 U.S. census.

Some proposed boundaries would split Pulaski County in two or three congressional districts. The county is home to Little Rock, the state capital and largest city. The county reliably votes Democratic in a state that overwhelming votes Republican.

Northwest Arkansas, on the other hand, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical areas in the United States, is a longtime GOP bastion.

The regions are two of the 392 federally designated metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, in the United States, which the U.S. Census defines as "a core area containing a substantial population nucleus, together with adjacent communities having a high degree of economic and social integration with that core."

The resolution points out those common features of Central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas.

"The demographic unity of the Central Arkansas & Northwest Arkansas regions are enhanced by daily commute patterns for work, for shopping, and medical services, etc. of their citizens' daily lives ... and share a uniform urban/suburban development pattern by far greater than most of the rest of the state.

"These regions should be kept intact to strengthen the congressional voice of their respective representatives -- just as rural regions should be kept intact to have their voice clearly represented also."

Metroplan is the long-range transportation planning agency for Central Arkansas.

County Judge Barry Hyde of Pulaski County was among the board members who pushed for the board to act.

"I'm proud of our MSA," he said at the meeting. "I am. I'm tickled pink that Northwest is growing like a weed. That's awesome. That's good for all of us. I'm proud to live in Central Arkansas. I'm proud of the fact it is much more than anyone in the rest of the country realizes.

"I think it's important to the overall health and reputation of Arkansas nationally that the Little Rock MSA sticks together and remains together."

Hyde, a Democrat who once served in the Arkansas House of Representatives, said the resolution isn't about politics.

"Several of the maps, according to the paper this morning, being favored by the Legislature are going to split that MSA at least twice, maybe three times," he said. "I'm not for that. And it's not political. My congressman is going to be a GOP congressman no matter what we do here probably for the next 10 years. That's not the issue.

"Whenever we have something going on ... we call all of our Washington delegation and have never failed to receive help from all of them. I just think it's going to be a bad thing for us to be split up."

Leaving the metropolitan statistical areas within the boundaries of their existing congressional districts made it easy to draw maps, according to Tab Townsell, the Metroplan executive director. The Northwest Arkansas region was combined with an metropolitan statistical area based in Fort Smith.

"It just so happens to work out if you look at the numbers of the six-county MSA of Central Arkansas, it is right on the nose of the number we need for a congressional district in Arkansas," he said. "And if you combine the Northwest Arkansas MSA along with the Frontier MSA, again it's within 3,000 people of the Central Arkansas MSA.

"Our question would be, 'Why break all that up?'"

He urged the board, composed of the region's county judges and mayors, to support the resolution.

"Let's at least weigh in," Townsell said. "Let's keep those economic engines of this state together. We can always stay out of this fight, but ... we also can weigh and say, 'Keep our voice united and together.'"

Hyde suggested that the resolution be hand-delivered to the state Capitol, noting that lawmakers already have begun formally considering the new maps.

"We're very late to the party," he said.

By day's end, copies of the resolution and the maps as well as a cover letter had been delivered to each legislator and a "few to the governor's office, but I haven't heard back from any of them yet," Townsell said.