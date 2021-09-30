PODCAST: The impact of Nick Smith Jr.'s commitment, analyzing 2021-22 schedule

Arkansas picked up its first 5-star men's basketball pledge in nine years on Wednesday when North Little Rock guard Nick Smith Jr. committed.

On today's Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Hawgs Illustrated recruiting editor Dudley Dawson joins Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones to discuss the impact of Smith's commitment. This episode also includes an analysis of the Razorbacks' 2021-22 schedule.

