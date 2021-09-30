Prescott showing no mercy

Prescott found itself with some unexpected free time last week, but for many of the team's regulars, it wasn't out of the ordinary.

The Curley Wolves have mercy-ruled every team they've played on the field this season. That calls for the game clock to continuously run during the second half when a team reaches a 35-point advantage or more unless there are injuries, timeouts or official-instructed stoppages. For Prescott (4-0, 1-0 3A-5), that also means the bulk of its starters don't see much field time, if any, over the game's final 24 minutes.

That situation, however, can be two-fold for the Curley Wolves.

"[Starters] haven't come out and played after halftime since Week Zero," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said. "That's a little bit of a concern. If that continues, we may have to start letting them play a series in the third quarter just to get use to coming out in the second half. You've got to protect them from injuries of course and you want to look out for the other team that's on the bad end of it.

"But at the same time, you've got to get prepared for the future and the playoffs because every game isn't going to be that way. It's a really tough situation, and it's hard to maneuver sometimes."

The Curley Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, haven't had any trouble sidestepping the teams they've faced. Prescott has scored at least 43 points in the first halves of its games against Newport, Gurdon and Hope – three teams they've beaten by a combined 129 points. The Curley Wolves then received the state's first conference forfeiture of the season last week when Horatio was forced to cancel because of covid-19 protocols.

Still, not much changed for Prescott even with an unscheduled off week.

"We ended up having a really good week of practice," Glass said. "All of us were disappointed that we didn't have a game, but we still had a productive week. We shortened things up just a little bit, but we stuck pretty much to the same routine, except we worked more on our own stuff rather than trying to prepare for an opponent. ... just trying to improve on the things that we do."

Glass mentioned that he did get a chance to look at the Curley Wolves' next opponent, Fouke, last week when the Panthers lost to Class 3A No. 5 Centerpoint 52-14.

"[Fouke] quarterback has got a great arm," he explained. "They try to keep everything in front of them and come up and tackle on defense. We're going to try to take advantage of a few things we've seen. Then of course, we've got Centerpoint after that so we'll just kind of see how things go."

BOONEVILLE

Texas-bound 'Cats

A cancellation has allowed Booneville to test itself against a noteworthy out-of-state opponent.

The Bearcats will make a 275-mile trip south to take on Timpson (Texas) on Friday night in a game that came together in a matter of days.

Booneville (5-0, 2-0 3A-4) was originally slated to play Danville, but the game was called off after the Little Johns notified officials from both schools that they wouldn't be able to play. So instead of sitting idle for the week, Bearcats Coach Doc Crowley set out to look for a game.

"Our kids just want to play football," he said. "They've got that mentality that it doesn't matter who it is, they just want to go play. We reached out to a friend down in Texas, and he put it out there on a couple of the Texas football Twitter handles.

"From there, the rest is history. They contacted us, we got it set up and we'll be down there Friday night."

Crowley admitted that he didn't know a whole lot about Timpson beforehand, but that changed once the game was finalized.

Timpson (3-0) has won its three games by an average of 39 points, including a 55-20 victory over Carlisle (Texas) last week. The Bears' sophomore quarterback Terry Bussey is a dual-threat to run or pass and has already received offers from schools such as Texas-San Antonio and Stephen F. Austin. As a freshman, he finished with more than 2,800 yards of offense and scored 38 touchdowns to help Timpson go 14-1 and reach the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.

"He'll definitely give us a good look, which is what we'll need going into the playoffs," Crowley said. "We're going down there to play a good quality opponent to try to get our guys ready for what may come. They seem like they're really focused and are excited about the opportunity to go down there and play.

"But we're going to have to do what we do, and that's hold on to the football. I'm sure they'll score some points because of all the weapons and athletes they'll have on the field. But we've got to limit their big plays and not let them get the momentum going."

TRUMANN

Wild times

Trumann Coach Randy Phillips has been involved in a few wild games, but last week's contest against Jonesboro Westside ranks near the top of his list.

The Wildcats pulled out a 20-17 home victory in double overtime when Eli Evett scored the game-winner (3-1, 1-0 4A-3). It was a topsy-turvy event prior to that, though.

In the first overtime with the game tied 14-14, Trumann got the ball first but threw incomplete to the end zone on fourth down. Westside got its possession but lost a fumble on its first offensive snap. The Warriors then got the ball first in the second extra period and elected to try a 20-yard field goal on second down. The kick was good, which prompted a wild on-field celebration by the Warriors and their staff because they thought they'd won the game. But during overtime sessions in high school football in Arkansas, each team gets a possession from the 10-yard line, with four downs to score.

Those actions by Westside drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which put the ball at the 5. Trumann got its turn and Evett scored two plays later – on second down – from the 2.

"I played at Gillett and we had an eight-overtime game my senior year," Phillips said. "Since then, I'd not been a part of anything that crazy. The kids were positive about everything and understood everything we'd talked about, particularly about keeping their composure in situations like that.

"But I was proud of them because they handled the pressure well."

Murphy Williams rushed for nearly 100 yards and scored a touchdown last week for Trumann, which will carry a two-game winning streak into Friday's game at Highland. Phillips mentioned that a couple of his senior players, who missed the previous game because of injury, should be back to full strength in what he expects will be a tough matchup.

"I feel good about how our preparation has gone," he explained. "Highland is a blue-collar team that runs mostly I-formation. They run it downhill like us. They're tough kids with a good coach. They're kind of low on numbers, but they make up for it with physical play."

GURDON

Nothing's changed

A 2020 senior class that included several all-staters isn't a part of the Gurdon program this season.

That makes no difference to the Go-Devils, who are out to show just how formidable they are despite the cast of characters they lost to graduation.

"We've got some guys that were always decent players, but they were just playing behind that big class," Gurdon Coach Kyle Jackson said. "They're getting their opportunities, like C.J. Dickerson. He was a solid player for us last year, but it was primarily on special teams because we had [Jameson] Threadgill and two or three other backs.

"Andrew Jones has played well at quarterback by doing what we need him to do on offense. The biggest thing, though, is the group this year is getting tired of people basically assuming we weren't going to win a game when all those seniors left. I think they're practicing, playing and working with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders, which we like."

There isn't much to not like about Gurdon (4-1), which has rebounded from a loss to Prescott in Week 1 by drilling Bearden, Mineral Springs and Foreman in consecutive weeks. Dickerson ran for more than 200 yards and scored five touchdowns in last week's 49-12 victory over Foreman.

The Go-Devils, who were 10-2 a year ago and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, were picked to finish last in the 2A-5 by the league coaches, and Jackson admitted that didn't sit well with his players. Gurdon has the same record after five games this year as it did in 2020, but it's scored more points. Jones has thrown five touchdowns in the team's Wishbone offense and Dickerson has run for 626 yards with 6 scores. Five different players have run for at least 151 yards so far.

"We've had some players step us," Jackson said. "It's some of those guys' time to shine. They were great teammates and have always done everything that we've asked them to do. But now some of them are on the field producing instead of coming in and giving others a breather."

EXTRA POINTS

Palestine-Wheatley was set to host Hoxie on Friday, but that game has been canceled. According to the Palestine-Wheatley School District website, the team has also called off next week's game at Osceola. As a result, both Hoxie and Osceola will receive forfeit victories per rules by the Arkansas Activities Association.