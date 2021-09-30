RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Hackett to unveil new turfed field Friday

The Hackett Hornets will unveil the newest artificial turf field in the nation on Friday night.

"It would have to be, wouldn't it," Hackett coach Michael Meador said. "Ours is brand new, the newest in the nation."

Hackett will also hold homecoming ceremonies on Friday, so it will be a big night all around for the Hornets and the entire community.

"A lot of people will come out," Meador said. "It will be our first home game for senior high."

Due to the construction, the Hornets played all four games in September on the road that included two trips to Oklahoma.

Meador started promoting a turf field early in 2020.

"We started looking into it last year and then Covid and the pandemic hit, so that slowed the process," Meador said. "As soon as the season ended last year, we started looking into it again and talking about it again. Being a small town with our population, it would be great for our community but we weren't sure we could do it. We talked to people in the community about sponsorships. It went from there."

Hackett's Board of Education approved the turf for Bill Mills Field in June and the turf portion of the construction was completed last week. A six-lane track will also be added, allowing the school to host smaller track meets.

"The turf is not just for the football kids," Meador said. "The P.E. kids are already using it. The kids can use it for recess. I noticed last year, they had to go inside when it rains because it floods so easy around here. Now, they can go out there."

Hackett joins Charleston, Greenland and Lincoln as schools in the 3A-1 with a turf playing surface, but it probably has the most menacing midfield logo in the state with a giant 10-yard wide hornet.

The Hornets are off to a 4-0 start, including 1-0 in the conference after a 68-47 win over Lincoln.

Quarterback Ethan Slavens threw for 522 yards and six touchdowns last week.

"We had a read play where I read the outside linebacker, and I either give it or I throw it," Slavens said. "They kept crashing. Something's going to be open."

The senior quarterback is looking forward to the new turf, too.

"It's new and everybody's excited," Slavens said. "I'm ready."

Peyton Hester caught 12 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense.

Hester, the fastest Hornet on the team, is especially looking forward to the new fast surface.

"I'm so excited," Hester said. "I love it. I love coming out here and practicing on it. I can't wait to beat some teams on our brand new turf field."

Hackett hosts Lavaca on Friday.

WHOEVER, WHENEVER, WHEREVER

Booneville had its 3A-4 game canceled on Friday against Danville, so the Bearcats are loading the bus and heading to another state for the second year in a row to play a nonconference game in the middle of the season.

"We reached out to several teams that had open dates and nobody wanted to play," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "We have to go where somebody will play us."

Friday, Booneville will play at Timpson, Texas, a Class 2A school that is 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in its classification.

"I asked a buddy of mine in Texas if he knew of anybody, and he put it on Twitter," Crowley said. "People started reaching out. It's about a 5-hour trip."

Booneville will leave about 9 a.m., stop for lunch, have a walk-through along the way, and then play.

"The kids are excited about the opportunity," Crowley said. "They get out of school and then to go play in Texas. Texas high school football is something that's talked about a lot. It's a new opportunity and something that's different."

Mainly, the Bearcats are playing at a high level right now and they want to keep that momentum going. They're 4-0 and averaging 41 rushes and 366 rushing yards per game or 8.9 yards per pop.

"We want to get better and play quality opponents, and go compete like we can," Crowley said. "What we talk about with the kids all the time is we want to get ready for December. We want them to take that mentality; whoever, whenever, wherever."

Last year, the Bearcats went to Class 4A Warren and Stigler, Okla., for nonconference games in October when their regularly scheduled games were canceled. Booneville lost both games but advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Harding Academy.

BEAR FACTS

Fort Smith Northside had the No. 1 team in the state, Bryant, on the ropes for a while on Friday before falling, 35-17.

Davion Hinkle and Julius Thomas recovered fumbles on consecutive offensive plays by Bryant on the first two possessions of the second half. The Grizzlies forced a punt on Bryant's third series of the third quarter, but Northside managed just 11 yards on nine plays and punted after all three stops.

Northside was then stopped inside the 1 on a fourth-quarter drive.

"I'm proud of the way our guys played, defensively, and in the first half, offensively, and there in the fourth quarter on that drive," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We've got to figure out how to do that the whole game against a good team."

Northside Lady Bears standout Jersey Wolfenbarger was presented her state championship ring in a pre-game ceremony on Friday night. Wolfenbarger missed the presentation of the rings to the other members of the team when she was playing in the World Cup for Team USA, which won the gold medal.

HOW ABOUT THAT

The Alma Airedales set a single-game team record with 576 yards of offense on Friday in their 55-38 win at Pea Ridge.

Junior quarterback Joe Trusty threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, and Brady Noyes ran 29 times for 127 yards and a score to lead a rushing attack that netted 249 yards on 48 carries.

The defense also recorded six turnovers. Kevin Mills intercepted three passes, and Devin Pool and Ian Rhoads each intercepted a pass. Jaden Mahar recovered a fumble.

Alma's record offensive performance eclipsed the previous record 560 yards in a 45-21 win over Harrison in 2015.

Alma hosts Harrison on Friday.

DEFENSIVE POINTERS

Van Buren's Nathan Fisher had the stop on the two-point attempt by Siloam Springs with five seconds left that preserved a 34-33 win on Friday for the Pointers.

Dylan Barlow had 11 tackles and an interception, Alex Marcos had nine stops, Owen Lee was in on eight tackles and forced a fumble, and Dakota Lowry had six tackles with one for loss and forced three fumbles as Van Buren's defense came up big when it counted.

Bryce Perkins threw for 314 yards and touchdowns to Malachi Henry, Jacob Gavelis and Connor Brady, who also had six tackles and two pass breakups on defense.

Van Buren travels to Russellville on Friday.