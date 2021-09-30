Simmons Bank purchases former Bank OZK headquarters in west Little Rock

Simmons Bank is expanding its presence in Little Rock with the purchase of the former Bank OZK headquarters at the corner of Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road.

Simmons will maintain its Little Rock headquarters in the River Market. The office space at 17901 Chenal Parkway reflects the bank’s growth plans and will provide additional room to accommodate expansion in Central Arkansas, Simmons announced Thursday afternoon.

“While Simmons Bank continues to grow and expand the geographic reach of our franchise, the resulting impact is that we have simply outgrown the capacity of our River Market Corporate Office,” George A. Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank, said in a news release. “The opportunity to obtain prime space that is well-positioned in the fast-growing West Little Rock area affords us the opportunity to strategically reposition certain teams in a centralized location to increase operating efficiencies and enhance collaboration amongst our associates, with the additional benefit of adding a full-service branch and drive-thru that will allow us to better serve our customers.”

The intersection is bursting with expansions and is setting up to become a key banking corridor in west Little Rock.

In August, BXS Insurance Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth, broke ground for a planned 40,000-square-foot building at 17900 Chenal Parkway that will serve as its regional insurance and banking headquarters.

