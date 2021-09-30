GOLF

ASU 4th, UALR 12th in Missouri

The Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's golf teams finished fourth and 12th, respectively, at the Johnie Imes Invitational on Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

ASU finished at 25-over 889 and UALR was at 42-over 906 in the 14-team tournament. Missouri captured the team title with a 1-over 865. Oral Roberts (867) and Mercer (867) were second and third, respectively.

Olivia Schmidt finished 11th for ASU at 3-over 219 after shooting a final-round 72. Elise Schultz (75) and Charlotte Menager (77) each tied for 24th place at 7-over 223. Kayla Burke (75) tied for 31st place with a 10-over 226. Rounding out the Red Wolves were Casey Sommer (79), who tied for 47th place at 15-over 231, and Maria Jose Atristain Vega (79), who finished with a 24-over 240 and finished 70th.

Viktoria Kmacova led UALR with a 6-over 222, including a third-round 75. Katja Mueller (74) tied for 26th place with an 8-over 224. Malena Austerslaatt (82) was at 16-over 232 and finished in a tie for 53rd place. Agatha Alesson (80) tied for 57th place with a 17-over 233. Anna Dawson, playing as an individual, tied with Alesson after shooting a final-round 79.

UCA women complete play in Colorado

The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team finished in a tie for 15th place Wednesday at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo.

UCA tied with Long Beach State and New Mexico State at 25-over 601.

Talia Nunez (78) led UCA with a 1-over 145, good for a tie for 24th place. Elin Kumlin (81) tied for 48th place at 6-over 150. Camila Moreno (79) tied for 58th place with an 8-over 152. Karley Whittington finished with a 10-over 154 to tie for 75th place. Pim-orn Thitisup tied for 83rd place with an 11-over 155 after a second-round 81.

The second round was suspended Tuesday because of darkness and the round was completed Wednesday, but the third round was eventually canceled because of inclement weather.

East Tennessee State won the tournament with a 6-under 570.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services