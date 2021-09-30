UAMS, NWA Council offer covid-19 booster shots in Northwest Arkansas

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus and the Northwest Arkansas Council are offering booster doses of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

The university's Northwest Campus began Monday offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to qualifying individuals at its drive-through vaccine clinic at 1100 N. Woolsey Ave. in Fayetteville, according to a school news release.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. First and second doses of the vaccine are also available, and appointments aren't necessary.

The Northwest Arkansas Council will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at J.B. Hunt in Lowell, according to a press release from the council. Walk-ins will be accepted for the first and second doses, as well as booster doses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the vaccine Sept. 22 to allow third doses of the vaccine for people age 65 and older, as well as people 18 through 64 who are at high risk for severe covid or who have frequent occupational or institutional exposure to the virus, according to the agency's website.

Both the university and the council are offering booster shots to people who fit the agency's requirements. Individuals must have previously received the Pfizer vaccine for doses one and two, the second of which must have been at least six months ago.

Qualifying health conditions may include obesity, pregnancy, diabetes, immunosuppression, heart or lung disease, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy or a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy or positive pressure ventilation not related to covid-19, according to the university.

All covid-19 vaccines are free to the patient and will be billed to the patient's insurance, if available.

Those attending the council clinic won't need to provide an identification nor Social Security number to get vaccinated. Those who have previously had a covid-19 vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card.

UAMS offers covid and influenza vaccines at 25 other sites across the state.Visit uams.health/covidvaccine for more information.

Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar/ for a full list of Northwest Arkansas Council pop-up clinics.