Vogt crowned Gravette homecoming queen

GRAVETTE — Senior Nicole Vogt, the daughter of Andy and Tina Vogt, was crowned homecoming queen in special ceremonies held before Friday night’s homecoming game in Lion Stadium. She was escorted by junior Will Betz and sophomore Holden Betz, sons of Tim and Dana Betz.

Other seniors vying for the queen’s crown were Holly Robinson, the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Robinson, and Reese Hamilton, the daughter of Robert and Amanda Hamilton.

The homecoming court included freshman maids Sydney Kildow and Drew Madison; sophomore maids Skylar Hernandez and Ava Collins; junior maids Dannia Morales and Destiney Christian; senior maids Kailey Gregory and Katelyn Trimble; crown bearer Hank Brown; and flower girls Braley Jarvis and Megan Schoonover, escorted by varsity cheerleaders Isabella Holloway and Hayley Mayhew.

Other escorts included Estebon Bonilla, Ethan Ellis, Clayton Nall, Josiah McGee, Andrew Lindsay, Mateo Giampieretti, Sam Mayo, Jaxon Galyean, AJ Davis, Matthew Wright, Rhett Hilger and Ryder Brown.

Randy Moll can be reached at rmoll@nwadg.com .