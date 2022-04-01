Aftermath of teen Hunter Brittain's fatal shooting shown in newly released body camera footage

Arkansas State Police released body camera footage Friday showing the moments after former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Michael Davis fatally shot Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop June 23.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and other media have requested the footage of the shooting for nine months since the incident happened. It was released after the March 18 closure of a court case in which Davis was convicted of negligent homicide.

The video starts with Davis saying, “Shots fired, shots fired,” across his radio.

It soon shows Davis telling another deputy, Nathaniel Rice, “The guy jumped out of the f****** truck and grabbed something out of the back and it was a f****** oil can.”

Davis then starts yelling at a passenger, Jordan King, “What are y'all driving the vehicle like that?”

“Why’d he hop out of the truck and grab that? Didn’t put the truck in park, nothing.”

A third deputy who arrived on scene can be heard telling Davis, “It’s OK.”

Davis replies, “No, it’s not.”

Davis then moves to sit in another vehicle by himself. After a few minutes he can be heard crying.

At about seven minutes into the video another deputy arrives and says, “Why don’t we just chill and stop talking now?'”

Davis was fired from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office on July 1 after Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said Davis had violated policy by not turning his camera on prior to encountering Brittain.

Staley said on the witness stand during Davis’ trial that deputies should turn on their body cameras at about the time they initiate blue lights, if conducting a traffic stop.

Robert Newcomb, Davis’ defense attorney, has said Davis believed he turned the camera on and didn’t realize it wasn’t working until after firing the shot that killed Brittain. He said Davis missed one of the three steps needed to activate the camera.

Arkansas State Police were delayed in releasing the footage immediately after the trial. State police were waiting on formal paperwork from the Lonoke County Circuit Court.

The video was first seen by the public during the first day of Davis’ trial. Multiple Brittain family members rushed from the room as graphic images of Brittain played out on a screen.





Dear readers:

On Friday, the Arkansas State Police released the law enforcement video of the aftermath of the June 23, 2021, shooting death of Hunter Brittain in Lonoke County.

Because of the great public interest in this case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has made the video available, but with two alterations: The view of the victim’s body has been blurred by our staff out of sensitivity, and the video, which is nearly 19 minutes long, has been shortened to about 15 1/2 minutes to eliminate portions that had no audio or meaningful video.

Alyson Hoge

Managing Editor

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette







