Arkansas' daily average of new covid cases falls below 100 for first time since May 2020

Arkansas reported 635 new cases of covid-19 over the seven days ending Friday, an average of just under 91 new daily cases. It was the first time since May 2020 in which the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell below 100.

The state's count of cases rose Friday by 107 — the second consecutive day of 107 new cases, but down 82 from the number of new cases added the previous Friday. That lowered the seven-day daily average, which smooths out day-to-day fluctuations, to 91.

The last time that number was below 100 was May 16, 2020, just over two months after the state's first case was identified.

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell by four, to 110, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The count was already at its lowest level since May 30, 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by seven, to 11,237.

Recoveries and deaths continued to outpace new cases of the coronavirus. The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by nine, to 1,128. The count was already at its lowest level since May 20, 2020.

Dropping for the second consecutive day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 21. It was the smallest number since April 18.

The number of Arkansas covid patients who were in intensive care remained for a fourth day at 37, its lowest level since at least May 2020.

Since covid-19 was first diagnosed in Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 833,029 cases of the virus in Arkansas. Of those, 820,428 are now considered recovered.

