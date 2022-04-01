Arkansas' Khalen Robinson enters NCAA portal

Arkansas sophomore point guard Khalen Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the second Razorback to do so since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Robinson, 6-0, 180 pounds, played in 11 games before having season-ending foot surgery as a freshman to repair a fracture on his right foot on Jan. 10, 2021. He played in 19 games, starting two this season, and averaged 4.8 minutes and 1.5 points per game.

He was an ESPN 4-star recruit in the Razorbacks’ heralded 2020 class. He picked Arkansas over Florida, Texas A&M, Kansas, TCU, Illinois, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and other programs after playing Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Robinson was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team as a junior after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game and leading Bryant to the Class 6A state title game.

Freshman guard Chance Moore announced earlier in the week he was entering the transfer portal. With Robinson and Moore’s departures, the Razorbacks currently have 14 scholarship athletes, including the signing class of six and the commitment of Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile expected for the 2022-23 roster.

Guards JD Notae and Au’Diese Toney can return next season because of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Forward Jaylin Williams, a rising junior, could opt to turn pro or return for 2022-23.



