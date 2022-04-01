The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 31, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-699. Terry Wynne v. Liberty Trailer and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Special Justice Megan Hargraves joins. Wood, J., dissents. Webb, J., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-581. Zachery Keesee v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs. Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-21-310. Duane Jefferson Gonder v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed.