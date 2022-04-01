ASU guard Sills becomes 3rd starter to enter portal

"I will say this, the guys that played significant minutes for us and the guys that were huge pieces for us to win games this year will all be back," Arkansas State Coach Mike Balado said on March 18.

The Red Wolves' head men's basketball coach uttered those words just three days after receiving a two-year contract extension. They also came on the heels of an announcement that star forward Norchad Omier would be returning for a third season.

Not even two weeks later, three Red Wolves starters from last season are in the transfer portal.

Jonesboro native Desi Sills joined Omier and forward Keyon Wesley with a announcement Thursday morning that he too would be departing ASU. Sills, who spent two years at the University of Arkansas before returning home and joining the Red Wolves, started 27 of the 28 games he played, averaging nearly 30 minutes, 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and shooting 44.6% from the field.

"The fans, my teammates and being home with my family made this season one of the best I've had in my college career," Sills wrote. "Jonesboro will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart."

One of Sills' best games of the season came in a 67-60 home win against regular-season champion Texas State. The 6-2 guard scored 21 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists while knocking down 3 three-pointers.

Now, not only will Balado have to fill both of his starting frontcourt spots, but he'll also need to replace two players in his backcourt with Marquis Eaton graduating. Avery Felts and Malcolm Farrington averaged double-figure minutes in 2021-22, plus Caleb London is set to return from injury.

That three combined, however, have just two career starts.

Balado was unable to speak with reporters Thursday, but ASU said he would discuss the Red Wolves' departures in the coming days. Along with the three starters, Mario Fantina entered the transfer portal Wednesday and Serbian forward Lazar Grbovic announced his intentions to transfer Thursday afternoon.