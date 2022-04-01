Body of missing 17-year-old recovered, Camden police say

Authorities have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in the Ouachita River on Sunday.

The teen’s body was recovered around 8:30 a.m. Friday around the area the teen went missing. Camden Police Department spokeswoman Dana Wetherbee said.

Several area agencies had been working since Sunday to find the teen, whose identity was being withheld at the request of their family. The only break in recovery efforts occurred for a few hours during storms Wednesday morning.

Wetherbee said,"It is a huge relief to us, because we were not stopping until this drowning victim was brought home to the family, so we are grateful that we were able to do that along with other agencies."