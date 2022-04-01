Cardinal, Huskies renew Final Four rivalry

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women's basketball many times over the last 27 years.

The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume tonight in the Final Four, five years after their last meeting. The winner advances to Sunday night's championship game against either Louisville or South Carolina.

VanDerveer and Auriemma are 1-2 on the all-time coaching wins list in women's basketball, combining for over 2,300. They have played in the Final Four or national championship game against each other five times, with UConn winning four of the meetings.

"We've been competing against each other for a long time, playing against each other," VanDerveer said. "I like him and think we get along really well. I've never felt that we were adversaries in a negative way, but more competitors in a good way."

The two teams met in the Final Four 27 years ago to the day in Minneapolis in 1995.

Auriemma's Huskies came away with the 87-60 victory and went on to win their first national championship. They have won a record 10 more since then. Stanford returned to the Final Four 10 more times before winning the team's third national championship last year.

No one on either team has played against the other in college. The two programs played at least once every year from 2007-2014 and then again in 2017. They haven't played since.

"Always had great games with them. Some have been close and some had not been close," Auriemma said. "I think like us they haven't changed much over the years. They play the same style of play. when you watch them you know what you're going to get. ... It's the same Stanford team I remember 27 years ago playing them out here. It's just different people."

Stanford's Haley Jones remembers growing up and watching the Cardinal play UConn. She said she is glad to be part of the matchup.

"I think the UConn-Stanford king of bi-coastal rivalry is a longstanding tradition," she said. "I think each program you have Hall of Fame coaches, the two winningest coaches of all-time. All these All-Americans, Olympians, WNBA players come from both these programs. So to be a part of it is huge."

Stanford is two victories away from repeating as NCAA champion. The NCAA hasn't had a repeat champion since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16. The Huskies haven't reached the title game since 2016, losing in heartbreaking fashion a few times since then.

UConn sophomore star Paige Bueckers grew up 10 miles from Minneapolis and will have many friends and family at the game tonight. She isn't worried about it being a distraction.

"I'm obviously super grateful to be home, but it doesn't matter the location, where it is, we're all excited to be at the Final Four and keep playing," she said. "I'm hoping to see a lot of Minnesota basketball fans because it's an awesome experience and opportunity for the state."

Today ’s games

Final four

All times Central

At Target Center, Minneapolis

South Carolina vs. Louisville, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. UConn, 8:30 p.m.





Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer watches during a practice session for a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



UConn gets ready to practice session for a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

