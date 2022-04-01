The nation in brief: Cleared in funds probe, postmaster says;Jones fines mounting in Sandy Hook suit;Floridian pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge;1 person dies, 2 hurt in Navy plane crash

Cleared in funds probe, postmaster says

WASHINGTON -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday that the Justice Department has closed without criminal charges an investigation into political fundraising activity at his former business.

"As I said from the beginning and have maintained throughout this process, I was confident that after a thorough review the Justice Department would find all of my activities to be lawful," DeJoy said in a statement. "I have always adhered to the law in my personal and professional life."

He said he was "pleased that this episode is over."

The Justice Department declined to comment. But it is standard practice for department officials to reveal to defense lawyers that their investigations have concluded without charges rather than make that announcement themselves. A DeJoy spokesman said his lawyer had received such notification from the department.

DeJoy, a wealthy former logistics executive and GOP donor, was appointed postmaster general in 2020 by the Board of Governors controlled by then-President Donald Trump. He remains in the position in the Biden administration.

He confirmed the existence of a probe in June when his spokesman said investigators were examining campaign contributions made by people who worked for him when he was in the private sector.

Jones fines mounting in Sandy Hook suit

A Connecticut judge, exasperated by Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones' "bad faith" failure to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, has ruled that he would be subject to escalating daily fines for future delays.

The judge, Barbara Bellis of Connecticut Superior Court, found Jones in contempt Wednesday and ordered that he be fined $25,000 for the first weekday he fails to appear for testimony, beginning today. For every day thereafter that he does not appear, the daily fine will increase by $25,000. She also ordered that he be deposed in Connecticut rather than in his home of Austin, Texas.

If Jones fails to testify by April 15, Bellis will impose further sanctions, potentially revoking his ability to call witnesses or present evidence in the trial. The judge rejected a motion by the families' lawyers that Jones be jailed until he testifies.

Jones for years spread bogus claims that the 2012 shooting of 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown, Conn., was staged by the federal government as a pretext for confiscating Americans' firearms, and that the families were actors in the supposed plot. The falsehoods have led to years of torment and threats against the victims' relatives.

The families of 10 Sandy Hook victims are suing Jones for defamation in three lawsuits.

Floridian pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

WASHINGTON -- A Florida panhandle man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Andrew William Griswold, 33, of Niceville pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at a July 13 sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Griswold was with a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol's East Rotunda doors that pushed its way past police and into the building. Once inside, Griswold made his way to the Gallery of the Senate.

After leaving the building, Griswold spoke with a reporter and said, "We took the building. They couldn't stop us," and "Don't mess with us. Back off. This is our country. We showed 'em today. We took it. They ran. And hid."

More than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, officials said. More than 245 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

1 person dies, 2 hurt in Navy plane crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic,said the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Va., when it went down about 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, an E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland's Ocean City Fire Department, said the bay was relatively calm as divers rescued two people from the plane. He said they were taken to a hospital.

"One person was stuck in the plane," Whittington said, adding crews were working to remove the person.

A statement released by Myers said the two crew members suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.



